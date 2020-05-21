Join us for the first edition of “This City Live” featuring Sunnybrook doctor Ariel Lefkowitz

The debut of our new event series features the author of our June cover story

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Dr. Ariel Lefkowitz for the first edition of our conversation series “This City Live.” Lefkowitz wrote “Fourteen Days on the Covid Ward,” a haunting cover story for the magazine’s June issue. He discusses his front-line experience, the generosity of his neighbours and friends and other glimmers of hope getting us through this crisis.

When: Tuesday, May 26 at 5 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a bi-monthly conversation series featuring Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford in conversation with Toronto’s most intriguing people. Sarah and our team of editors will talk to inspiring front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, creatives and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.