Inside Toronto Cocktail Week’s tribute concert in honour of Gord Downie at the Horseshoe Tavern

Toronto Cocktail Week kicked off its second night by honouring Canadian music icon Gord Downie. The tribute concert, performed on the checkerboard floors of the Horseshoe Tavern, featured the Practically Hip, Canada’s number one Tragically Hip cover band, and a selection of specially crafted Johnnie Walker Black Label and Bulleit Bourbon cocktails.

The band spent the night playing hits like, “Grace, Too,” “Wheat Kings,” “Bobcaygeon” and “Ahead by a Century,” while attendees sang and swayed along. There was no shortage of loyal fans: some guests sported their most Hip-friendly attire—from feathered hats (a nod to the signature hats Gord wore on his final tour), to band T’s, to jerseys.

Part of the proceeds from the event went to the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, an initiative aimed at helping progress the country’s reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people. Check out the night’s best moments below:

