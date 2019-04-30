Here’s what went down at the Toronto Life Best Restaurants 2019 event last night
Toronto Life‘s fifth-annual Best Restaurants event, held last night at the Evergreen Brick Works, brought together 22 restaurants featured in the pages of the magazine’s annual Where to Eat Now 2019 issue and last fall’s 100 Best Restaurants special edition. A crowd of 1,400 guests mixed and mingled over bites of Mother Tongue’s Guangzhou chicken wings, Buca’s charcoal-roasted porchetta, Bymark’s smoked B.C. codfish and Donna’s ham-and-leeks plate, among many other memorable dishes. Libations included no less than 38 Chilean wines poured, four bars serving up Beau’s beer, and cocktail stations crafting cocktails from Elit Vodka to Tanqueray No. Ten, Johnnie Walker Black Label and more.
Here’s the full menu:
Adamson Barbecue: BBQ beef cheek barbacoa on duck fat tortillas
Amano: Butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and sage
Après: Albacore tuna tartare with pickled potato chip
Arthur’s Restaurant: Pastrami on rye
Buca: Charcoal-roasted Tuscan porchetta with apple mostarda and salsa verde
Bymark: Smoked B.C. codfish
Café Cancan: Escargot with organic eggs
Campechano Taquería: Taco de barbacoa
Chop Chop: Taiwanese basil chicken
Donna’s: Ham, bread and leek vinaigrette
Estia: Lamb and wagyu adana kebab
Fat Pasha: Musabaha with harissa and beef chuck chili
Frilu: Savoury éclair
Indilicious: “Chicken Indilicious” with mint pilaf
Jacobs & Co.: Roast beef popover with sherry horseradish cream
Kōjin: Spicy pork sausage with pickles and Kozlik’s mustard
Miku: Salmon oshi and octopus kabayaki duo
Mother Tongue: Guangzhou chicken wings
Piano Piano: The Bitters and Hot Rod pizzas
Uncle Mikey’s: Kimchi biscuit and maple butter
Wynona: Lamb cavatelli with stracciatella and mint sauce
Yukashi: “Spring in Your Mouth” with cherry blossom sauce
Check out photos from the event below: