Here’s what went down at the Toronto Life Best Restaurants 2018 party at the Evergreen Brick Works
To commemorate Toronto Life’s annual Where to Eat Now issue, a star-studded lineup of chefs from 23 Toronto kitchens served up signature dishes for more than 1,200 guests at the Evergreen Brick Works on Monday night. Crowd favourites included General Assembly Pizza’s wood-fired pepperoni and mushroom pies; Estia’s perfectly grilled octopus with spicy ‘nduja; Bacchanal’s indulgent escargot agnolotti and miniature Paris-Brest pastries; and Café Cancan’s heaping foie gras parfaits on brioche with strawberry-rhubarb jam. And of course, the made-for-social-media edible balloons were a big hit too.
Here’s the full menu:
Amano: “Pope’s Hat” tortelloni pasta
Atlas: Lamb chorba
Bacchanal: Escargot agnolotti and Paris-Brest pastries
Bar Begonia: Fougasse served with assorted toppings
BlueBlood Steakhouse: Beef tartare
Café Cancan: Foie gras parfait with strawberry rhubarb jam
Chop Chop: General Tao chicken
Chubby’s: Vegetarian Jamaican patties
Civic: Red deer tartare
Estia: Grilled octopus with ‘nduja, preserved lemon and romesco
General Assembly Pizza: Loving Cup and King Shroom pizzas
Hexagon: Octopus tostada
Kiin: Wing bean salad
Ku-Kum Kitchen: Seal tartare with salmon roe
Labora: Fried calamari sandwiches
Los Colibris: Pork carnitas
Miku: Aburi salmon oshi sushi
Mythology Diner: Vegan reuben sandwich
Northern Maverick: Cold-smoked Ontario trout
Soufi’s: “Banoffeh” knafeh
Tanto: Ensalada rusa
Tich: Chicken biryani
Uncle Mikey’s: Oxtail gnocchi
Check out photos from the event in the gallery below.