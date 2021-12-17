City

A bash to celebrate the launch of Toronto Life’s annual Most Influential list

A bash to celebrate the launch of Toronto Life’s annual Most Influential list

By |  

By |  

On November 23, Toronto Life hosted an intimate—and double-vaxxed—event at Yorkville’s Harry Rosen to celebrate the magazine’s annual list of the city’s most influential people. Occupying top spot this year was Vaccine Hunters Canada, the kind-hearted army of volunteers who helped more than a million Canadians get the jab.

Those Good Samaritans, other honourees on the list and a small group of other attendees mingled, shopped, sipped on World Class Canada cocktails, beer from Guinness and wines from Robert Mondavi, and enjoyed bite-size delicacies from Elle Cuisine, all presented by lead sponsor Harry Rosen. Here’s a closer look at who was there.

Ken Hunt, publisher of Toronto Life, with Andrew Young and Sabrina Craig, co-directors of Vaccine Hunters Canada
Olympian Penny Oleksiak with Dayton Westerman, Kato Alexander Kiggundu and Audrey Goodman
Mayor John Tory
Mark Shapiro, Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO, with daughter Sierra
Hank Idsinga, Toronto Police’s head of homicide, with daughter Laura
Angel investor Arati Sharma with Shopify’s Satish Kanwar
Joyia
Carolynne Hew and Toronto international Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey
Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, with Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health
Sarah Fulford, Toronto Life’s editor-in-chief
Rishi Nayyar and TikTok star Samantha Yammine with Tara Kiran and Irfan Dhalla, co-chair of the Covid-19 Testing and Screening Advisory Panel
Tony Gagliano, CEO of St. Joseph Communications, with Larry Rosen, chairman and CEO of Harry Rosen
Lawyer Brian Greenspan
Ian Rosen, executive vice-president of digital and strategy at Harry Rosen
Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, with Julie Guarasci
Shiran Isaacksz, co-leader of the Toronto Vaccine Mobile Strategy Table, and Julie Isaacksz
Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
Denise Andrea Campbell, the City of Toronto’s executive director of social development, with Mohamed Shuriye
Jordan Jacobs, Radical Ventures co-founder, Sharyn Costin, Nicola Fisher, and Brendan Frey, CEO of Deep Genomics
Michael Serbinis, CEO of League, with Laura Adams
Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases doctor

Topics: 50 most influential 2021

 

The Latest

Here’s what’s inside the January <em>Toronto Life</em> Wine Club box
Food & Drink

Here’s what’s inside the January Toronto Life Wine Club box

Inside a Diamond Schmitt architect’s home office in a converted garage
Style

Inside a Diamond Schmitt architect’s home office in a converted garage

A last-minute guide to local beer, wine and booze gifts (or because we could all use a drink right now)
Food & Drink

A last-minute guide to local beer, wine and booze gifts (or because we could all use a drink right now)

Alex Ryzer wants to help you hire students for home services (like snow shovelling)
City

Alex Ryzer wants to help you hire students for home services (like snow shovelling)

We renovated a Markham townhouse during the pandemic. It just sold for $390,000 more than we paid for it
Real Estate

We renovated a Markham townhouse during the pandemic. It just sold for $390,000 more than we paid for it

Toronto restaurants offering takeout turkey dinners, prime rib roasts and seafood platters for the holidays
Food & Drink

Toronto restaurants offering takeout turkey dinners, prime rib roasts and seafood platters for the holidays