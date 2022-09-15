What to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Plus what’s on CBC Gem, Crave and Prime Video

Spooky season has officially started on the the streamers. The critically acclaimed comedy Los Espookys, about a group of friends who are in the business of scaring people, returns for a second season. Goodnight Mommy, a frightening film starring Naomi Watts as a mother whose children no longer recognize her after reconstructive surgery, makes its screen debut. There’s also Do Revenge, a stylish comedy featuring some of Gen Z’s buzziest stars, and the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale, both of which are terrifying in their own way. Here are our picks for the best new titles streaming on Netflix, CBC Gem, Crave and Prime Video this week.

Sins of Our Mother

This true-crime documentary tells the chilling story of Lori Vallow, who was known as a kind, loving mother—until she met a doomsday author and became obsessed with his extremist ideology. Now, she stands accused of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder for the deaths of her two youngest children, her fourth husband and her fifth husband’s wife. In the three-part series, Vallow’s surviving son, Colby, speaks publicly for the first time about the tragedy that struck his family. Now streaming

Do Revenge

When Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), schoolmates from different social circles, are both wronged by people in their lives, they decide to team up and get revenge. Talia Ryder, Sophie Turner, Maia Reficco and Austin Abrams also star in the dark comedy directed and co-written by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great, Thor: Love & Thunder). September 16

I Used to Be Famous

What happens to a former member of an erstwhile hit boy band? Well, in this British drama, Vince (Ed Skrein) has ended up desperate and alone. But, after an impromptu jam session with Stevie (Leo Long), an autistic young drummer, Vince sees the opportunity for a comeback—and so much more. September 16

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Season 2)

One of reality TV’s greatest traditions is bringing cast members back together in between seasons, giving them the chance to respond to all of the on-screen drama and public reactions. In this Love Is Blind reunion special, season two stars such as Deepti, Shayne and Iyanna all return to relive the spectacle. September 16

The North Water

Set in the 1850s and filmed, in part, in the waters north of the Svalbard archipelago, this British mini-series stars Colin Farrell as a brutal harpooner and Jack O’Connell as a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up to work as a doctor on an Arctic whaling ship. While at sea, the doctor must fight to survive while facing both the harsh environment and his gruff crew mates, who aren’t exactly forthcoming about their mission. Now streaming

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5)

Elisabeth Moss and company are back for season five of this award-winning drama. Things get even darker for the cast of characters in the aftermath of June (Moss) killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), especially as the now widowed and pregnant Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to grow Gilead’s influence in Canada. Now streaming

Los Espookys (Season 2)



Los Espookys is a rare example of a show earning a cult following after just one season. Now back for its long-awaited follow-up, the bilingual Spanish and English comedy follows a group of horror-obsessed friends who run a business that schemes up scary experiences for an eclectic group of clients. September 16

Goodnight Mommy

This remake of a 2014 Austrian psychological horror film follows twin boys (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) who arrive at their mother’s house only to discover that she’s undergone cosmetic surgery, leaving her entire face wrapped up in bandages. It isn’t long before they begin to suspect that the woman, played by Naomi Watts, isn’t actually their mother at all. September 16