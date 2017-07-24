WayHome, a city-wide pasta fest and six other things to see, do, hear and read this week

A musical mega-fest

1In two short years, WayHome has established itself as Toronto’s answer to Osheaga. The fest returns with an eclectic third edition that pairs the alt-rock of headliners Imagine Dragons with Frank Ocean’s sultry R&B and Flume’s atmospheric electropop. There’s plenty of local talent, too: soulful 20-something Daniel Caesar, punk ascendants Pup, and indie-rock veterans Constantines and Death From Above 1979. Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30. $90–$280. Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, Oro-Medonte.

A pasta paradise

2Right now, Toronto’s top Italian restaurants are showcasing the cuisine of 16 Italian regions with special three-course prezzo fisso lunches and four-course dinners. Ardo, Enoteca Sociale, F’Amelia, Mistura and Zucca are all taking part in Giro d’Italia (Italian Week). Visit the event’s website for a full list of participating kitchens and a breakdown of each menu. To Sunday, July 30. $29–$49. Various locations.

A masterful rapper in his prime

3In a city besotted with Drake, attending a Kendrick Lamar concert almost seems like an act of treason: the Compton rapper is Drizzy’s only true rival in the fight for today’s hip-hop crown, and his skillful new album, Damn, features more than a few shots at the 6 God. Live, Lamar is an enthralling firebrand, flailing across the stage as he rhymes off biblical allusions, stories from the streets and musings on his own inner demons. Tuesday, July 25 and Wednesday, August 23. $75–$270. Air Canada Centre.

A bubbly outdoor cabaret

4Audiences might remember Sharon Matthews as “Joan the secretary” from Mean Girls, but she’s also one of Canada’s most prolific cabaret performers. She’s hit stages in New York, London and South Africa, and, in this one-night-only revue, Girl Crush, she weaves the music of Kim Carnes, Blondie, The Police, Beyoncé and others into a hilarious love story in the cozy confines of the High Park Amphitheatre. Monday, July 24. $30. High Park Amphitheatre.

A multicultural 150-themed art show

5As part of the Aga Khan’s 150-themed exhibition, Here: Locating Contemporary Canadian Artists, 20 diverse artists have filled the Aga Khan with paintings, sculptures, video and textiles that represent Canada’s identity as a rich tapestry. There are abstract works inspired by Islamic tiling and north African carpets painted directly on the gallery walls, a Lebanese flag inscribed into a Canadian cedar log, and a time capsule inside a taxidermy fox. To January 1, 2018. $20. Aga Khan Museum.

A massive beer mecca

6Few countries love their brews quite like the Great White North, so what better way to celebrate Canada 150 than with a frosty pint? At Toronto’s Festival of Beer, there are 416 brews from 100 brewers on tap, plus food vendors, a grilling tent and music from headliners Sloan, Method Man and Redman, and Alan Doyle and the Beautiful Gypsies. Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30. $42.50–$95. Exhibition Place.

The best action movie you’ve never seen

7John Woo’s 1992 “bullet ballet” Hard-Boiled offers more action than Die Hard and more speed than Mad Max—but, unfairly, a lot less cultural clout. This week, TIFF celebrates the relentless Hong Kong classic with a rare 35mm screening, with an introduction by former Midnight Madness programmer Colin Geddes. Consider it your chance to get caught up. Saturday, July 29. $14. TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Opera’s greatest hits

8The Toronto Summer Music Festival is a classical lover’s destination for the season’s best shows. This week, the fest gives opera fans their fix when singers Julie Nesrallah, Roger Honeywell and Gary Relyea cherry-pick arias and ensembles from works by Puccini, Verdi, Mozart and others. Thursday, July 27. $35–$79. Koerner Hall.