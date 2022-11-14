The Sex Lives of College Girls is back—and everything else to binge-watch on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Disney Plus, Crave, Prime Video, CBC Gem and Apple TV Plus

The festive streaming season is here, and it begins with the release of Spirited, a musical retelling of A Christmas Carol, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. If you’re not quite ready for holiday cheer, check out Fleishman Is in Trouble, a star-studded adaptation of journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s best-selling novel of the same name, which follows a newly divorced father caring for his children after his ex disappears without a trace. There’s also Disenchanted, the aptly titled sequel to Amy Adams’ 2007 fairy tale musical Enchanted, plus the latest season of Bilal Baig’s hit show Sort Of. Here are our picks for the best new titles streaming on Disney Plus, Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, CBC Gem and Apple TV Plus this week.

Fleishman Is in Trouble

This drama series, adapted from journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel, follows recent divorcé Toby (Jesse Eisenberg), a doctor in New York City who is enjoying his newfound singledom. But when his ex, Rachel (Claire Danes), leaves their two kids with him and disappears without a word, Toby must figure out how to balance being a single parent, dating and his career, all while trying to find out what happened to Rachel. Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody also star. November 17

Disenchanted

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return as Giselle and Robert Philip for this sequel to 2007’s Enchanted. Ten years after finding her prince charming, Giselle and her family move to the suburbs, where Giselle wishes for a fairy-tale life, falls under a curse that turns her evil, and inadvertently puts everyone she loves at risk. November 18

Stutz

Jonah Hill says his life has been immeasurably bettered by his psychiatrist, Dr. Phil Stutz. Hoping to help others, Hill has made an intimate and unconventional documentary featuring candid conversations between him and Stutz. They discuss the doctor’s story, his approach to mental health and the pair’s relationship. November 14

The Wonder

In this psychological thriller set in 1862, English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is sent to a small Irish village to investigate a mysterious medical case: eleven-year-old Anna (Kíla Lord Cassidy) hasn’t eaten since her birthday four months ago. The film is based on Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name. November 16

1899

Creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese make reliably trippy TV, and their latest creation, 1899, is their weirdest yet. This multilingual period mystery is about immigrants travelling on a ship from London to New York. It follows how their journey is thwarted when they come across another vessel floating adrift on the sea. November 17

Dead to Me (Season 3)

It’s been a while since Dead to Me, the dark comedy starring Christina Applegate (playing Jen) and Linda Cardellini (playing Judy), aired, so here’s a recap: When we last saw them, BFFs Jen and Judy were lying to Ben about killing his twin brother (who was Judy’s emotionally abusive ex-fiancé). Then, Ben drunkenly drives into the pair’s car and flees the scene. That’s exactly where the third and final season picks up. November 17

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Season 2)

It’s a new semester on campus in this comedy co-created by Mindy Kaling. Suitemates Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) and Leighton (Renée Rapp) are back—and they’re diving headfirst into friendship, school drama, wild parties and very messy relationships. November 17

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World

Canada plays host to drag queens from around the world as they come together to compete for the franchise’s second international title. Stay tuned to witness a moment of Drag Race history: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an appearance as a special guest, making him the first world leader to appear in any of the franchise’s shows. November 18

The People We Hate at the Wedding

Weddings are rife with drama, especially for the family in this comedy flick. When their estranged, wealthy half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) decides to have her wedding in the English countryside, down-on-their-luck siblings Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt) agree to attend the ceremony with their mother (Allison Janney). To say things go awry upon their arrival would be an understatement. November 18

Sort Of (Season 2)

This critically acclaimed Canadian series is back, and things are just as complicated for Sabi (Bilal Baig) as they were at the end of the first season. As Sabi contemplates whether they’ll ever be able to have a problem-free love life, their father—having returned to Canada from Dubai—is having trouble coming to terms with Sabi’s identity. November 15

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell star in this comedic musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. In this version of the tale, the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future haunt someone new every year until they change their ways. But this year, they may have finally met their match. November 18