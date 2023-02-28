The Mandalorian returns for its third season—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most anticipated titles hitting Netflix, Crave, BritBox, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Prime Video

A story really starts to feel special when all of its pieces come together seamlessly to immerse you in its on-screen world. It’s part of why people love The Mandalorian, the Star Wars space western featuring the adorable Baby Yoda, which is back for its third season. It’s also what new series Plan B, a Canadian psychological drama about a husband who goes back in time to save his relationship, and Daisy Jones and the Six, the story of the rise and fall of a fictional ’70s rock band led by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, promise with their respective debuts. Here are our picks for the most anticipated titles streaming on Netflix, Crave, BritBox, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Prime Video this week.

10. Cheat (Netflix)

Forget honesty. This British quiz show asks contestants to cheat their way through trivia to win a cash prize. There is only one rule: Don't get caught. Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and comedian Ellie Taylor host. March 1

Forget honesty. This British quiz show asks contestants to cheat their way through trivia to win a cash prize. There is only one rule: Don’t get caught. Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and comedian Ellie Taylor host. March 1

9. The Grizzlie Truth (Crave)

Canadian filmmaker Kat Jayme was just six years old when Vancouver got its NBA team, the Grizzlies. She was a diehard fan, even through loss after loss, and she was devastated when the team was suddenly relocated to Memphis. In this documentary, she investigates what really went down with the franchise—and discovers a lot more than she expected. Now streaming

Canadian filmmaker Kat Jayme was just six years old when Vancouver got its NBA team, the Grizzlies. She was a diehard fan, even through loss after loss, and she was devastated when the team was suddenly relocated to Memphis. In this documentary, she investigates what really went down with the franchise—and discovers a lot more than she expected. Now streaming

8. Next in Fashion, season two (Netflix)

Queer Eye's Tan France is joined by new co-host Gigi Hadid for the second season of this reality competition series. Watch as up-and-coming designers go through a series of high-stakes challenges to prove they're fashion's next big star, take home a $200,000 prize and win the chance to launch their debut collection. Guest judges include Donatella Versace, Isabel Marant, Emma Chamberlain, Ashley Park, Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen and Olivier Rousteing. March 3

Queer Eye’s Tan France is joined by new co-host Gigi Hadid for the second season of this reality competition series. Watch as up-and-coming designers go through a series of high-stakes challenges to prove they’re fashion’s next big star, take home a $200,000 prize and win the chance to launch their debut collection. Guest judges include Donatella Versace, Isabel Marant, Emma Chamberlain, Ashley Park, Hailey Bieber, Helena Christensen and Olivier Rousteing. March 3

7. Staged, seasons one and two (BritBox)

During the pandemic lockdowns, actors and friends Michael Sheen and David Tennant teamed up to create a comedy series using video-conferencing, which is now making its way across British borders. The pair play fictionalized versions of themselves, with the first season following them as they try to rehearse a play in lockdown and the second season set after their show has found success and is being remade in America. Also keep an eye out for the debut of the third season—about the on-screen duo staging a holiday play—coming to BritBox Canada later this month. March 1

During the pandemic lockdowns, actors and friends Michael Sheen and David Tennant teamed up to create a comedy series using video-conferencing, which is now making its way across British borders. The pair play fictionalized versions of themselves, with the first season following them as they try to rehearse a play in lockdown and the second season set after their show has found success and is being remade in America. Also keep an eye out for the debut of the third season—about the on-screen duo staging a holiday play—coming to BritBox Canada later this month. March 1

6. Finding Michael (Disney Plus)

In 1999, 23-year-old Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to ever climb Mount Everest. A few hours later, during his descent, he disappeared and became the 162nd person to die on the mountain. Twenty years later, his younger brother, Spencer Matthews, received a photo of a body found on Everest that looks like it could be Michael. This documentary tracks Spencer's quest to find Michael as he assembles a crew of experts to search Everest's "death zone." March 3

In 1999, 23-year-old Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to ever climb Mount Everest. A few hours later, during his descent, he disappeared and became the 162nd person to die on the mountain. Twenty years later, his younger brother, Spencer Matthews, received a photo of a body found on Everest that looks like it could be Michael. This documentary tracks Spencer’s quest to find Michael as he assembles a crew of experts to search Everest’s “death zone.” March 3

5. Stay the Night (Crave)

Andrea Bang (Kim's Convenience) stars in this romantic drama as Grace, a reserved woman who has just been passed over for a work promotion. To cope with the disappointment, she decides to seek out a one-night stand, leading her to a Toronto bar where she meets Carter (Joe Scarpellino), a pro hockey player at a career crossroads with whom she forms a deep and unexpected connection. March 3

Andrea Bang (Kim’s Convenience) stars in this romantic drama as Grace, a reserved woman who has just been passed over for a work promotion. To cope with the disappointment, she decides to seek out a one-night stand, leading her to a Toronto bar where she meets Carter (Joe Scarpellino), a pro hockey player at a career crossroads with whom she forms a deep and unexpected connection. March 3

4. Plan B (CBC Gem)

Canadians Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse star in this English-language adaptation of a Radio Canada French production. Set in Montreal, the psychological drama follows a man who will stop at nothing to save his relationship and the life he has built for himself—including going back in time. Now streaming

Canadians Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse star in this English-language adaptation of a Radio Canada French production. Set in Montreal, the psychological drama follows a man who will stop at nothing to save his relationship and the life he has built for himself—including going back in time. Now streaming

3. Sex/Life, season two (Netflix)

This steamy pandemic hit—about a suburban mom whose life takes an unexpected turn when a past flame and memories of her former sexual escapades crop back up in the present—has returned for a second season. This time around, Billie (Sarah Shahi) faces troubles in her relationships with both the aforementioned ex, Brad (Adam Demos), and her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), leaving the potential for another suitor to enter the mix. March 2

This steamy pandemic hit—about a suburban mom whose life takes an unexpected turn when a past flame and memories of her former sexual escapades crop back up in the present—has returned for a second season. This time around, Billie (Sarah Shahi) faces troubles in her relationships with both the aforementioned ex, Brad (Adam Demos), and her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), leaving the potential for another suitor to enter the mix. March 2

2. The Mandalorian, season three (Disney Plus)

Rejoice, Star Wars fans: the adventures of Baby Yoda and his sort-of adoptive father, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), are back. The third season of the space western series finds the pair reunited and embarking on a quest to help Din redeem the sins of his past. March 1

Rejoice, Star Wars fans: the adventures of Baby Yoda and his sort-of adoptive father, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), are back. The third season of the space western series finds the pair reunited and embarking on a quest to help Din redeem the sins of his past. March 1

1. Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel of the same name, this limited series chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional Fleetwood Mac–esque '70s rock band led by two talented, charismatic and often oppositional figures. Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant star. March 3

Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name, this limited series chronicles the rise and fall of a fictional Fleetwood Mac–esque ’70s rock band led by two talented, charismatic and often oppositional figures. Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone and Timothy Olyphant star. March 3