The final season of Workin’ Moms is here—and everything on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Prime Video, Disney Plus and CBC Gem

New year, new series and movies to stream. Tune in for White Noise, a star-studded adaptation by acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach of Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name, or Kaleidoscope, a decades-spanning heist thriller whose episodes are designed to be watched in any order. There’s also the second season of lovable mother-daughter dramedy Ginny & Georgia and the seventh and final season of popular Canadian comedy Workin’ Moms. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and CBC Gem this week.

Treason

When the head of MI6 (Ciarán Hinds) is nearly assassinated in this British spy thriller, young agent Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox) gets promoted to the top job. But, when someone from his past—who happens to be a Russian spy (Olga Kurylenko)—comes back into his life, his career, family, life and national security are put at risk. Now streaming

White Noise

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach wrote and directed this take on Don DeLillo’s infamously hard-to-adapt novel of the same name. The absurdist dramedy is set in the ’80s and centres on a family whose lives are upended when a toxic cloud settles over their town. Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver, Don Cheadle and Jodie Turner-Smith star. Now streaming

Kaleidoscope

On the surface, this Giancarlo Esposito–fronted miniseries is about a group of thieves attempting to pull off the biggest robbery in history. But this isn’t your average thriller: episodes can be watched in any order, which theoretically personalizes the experience leading up to the finale. Ultimately, the tale comes together regardless of how you watch it, but your perspective on the plot and characters will depend on the order you choose. Now streaming

Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

This four-part documentary tracks the rise and fall of financier Bernie Madoff. The series explains how he orchestrated a devastating multibillion-dollar international Ponzi scheme, interrogates how blind trust in the financial system enabled his crimes, and gives voice to victims and whistleblowers. January 4

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

It’s been nearly two years since the first season of this GTA-filmed mother-daughter hit dramedy dropped, and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) found out that her mom, Georgia (Brianne Howey), is a murderer on the run. Now, as they try to settle down, fit into a small Massachusetts town and build a normal life, the past still haunts them. January 5

Litvinenko

David Tennant stars in this based-on-real-events miniseries as Alexander Litvinenko, a British-naturalized Russian defector and critic who was fatally poisoned in 2006. The four-episode drama chronicles Litvinenko’s story as well as the decade-long fight carried on by his wife, Martina (Margarita Levieva), and the London police to get to the truth of his death. Now streaming

The Rig

The crew of a North Sea oil rig is all set to return home, but things, of course, do not go as planned in this thriller series starring Canadian Emily Hampshire. Soon, a mysterious fog rolls in, the crew loses all communication to the mainland and a supernatural force turns their job into a nightmare. January 6

The Menu

People will go to extremes for the sake of fine dining. But, when a young couple travels to an island to enjoy a lavish meal at an acclaimed, exclusive restaurant, they end up getting way more than they bargained for—and not in a good way. Anya-Taylor Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau and Judith Light are among the ensemble cast. January 4

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

Catherine Reitman’s hit comedy—about a group of women seeking balance in career, life, family and friendship—comes to an end with its seventh season. Expect more of the trademark dry humour that helped make the show popular as well as fresh storylines about anger management, male birth control pills and more. January 3