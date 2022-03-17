Apple TV Plus’s WeCrashed and other new shows and movies streaming this weekend

Epic flameouts and tragic consequences is the common thread in a list that includes WeCrashed, a new series about the WeWork debacle starring Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; Deep Water, an erotic thriller directed by the master of the genre, Adrian Lyne (Fatal Attraction); and Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s latest noir about an ill-fated but ambitious carnie. Here’s our roundup of the best new titles hitting Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus and Crave this week.

Deep Water

Erstwhile lovers Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met as co-stars on the set of this sexy thriller in 2019, but it was after the pandemic delayed the release that the real work began. The then-couple’s daily dog walks, coffee runs and PDA gave celebrity watchers something to look forward to in the early days of lockdown. Nearly 800 days later, their film—in which they play a divorcing couple whose intense mind games have lethal consequences—is finally out. March 18

Kevin Can F**k Himself

For her first post-Schitt’s Creek starring role, Canadian darling Annie Murphy plays an overworked and underappreciated sitcom-wife archetype harbouring a secret longing: to exact revenge on her dismissive, man-child husband (the titular Kevin) by murdering him in cold blood. After premiering in the States last summer, the dark comedy has made its way north. March 18

Standing Up

French dramedy Call My Agent! may be on hiatus (sadly, the promised movie and fifth season are still a ways away), but series creator Fanny Herrero is offering up a new show to binge. This time, she’s traded the behind-the-scenes masterminds for the talent: four comedians from very different worlds meet at the same Parisian club each night to perform their sets. March 18

WeCrashed

With Inventing Anna and The Dropout, TV is gleefully delving into the lives of headline-grabbing 21st-century scammers. WeCrashed, adapted from the podcast of the same name, is the latest entry in the category. The drama tracks co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah (played by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway) through the tumultuous rise and calamitous fall of the co-working company. March 18

Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning king of neo-gothic horror, tries his hand at film noir with an assist from a stacked deck of stars, including Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and—hello, Carol hive!—Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara. Adapted from William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, this Toronto-filmed flick follows an ambitious and charming carnival worker (Cooper) who will do what’s necessary to get what he wants, no matter the fallout. March 16

Beans

Mohawk filmmaker Tracey Deer’s debut feature Beans is a powerful coming-of-age story that unfolds during the 1990 Kanesatake Resistance (also known as the Oka Crisis). At the centre of the film is a scene-stealing performance from actor Kiawentiio, who plays Tekehentahkhwa (the titular Beans), a lively 12-year-old girl forced to deal with the racism and violence of the time while also navigating run-of-the-mill tween problems. March 18

Minx

Joyce (British actor Ophelia Lovibond) is a prim and passionate second-wave feminist living in 1970s L.A. with big ideas for a Ms.-style women’s mag. The problem? No one will fund it—until she meets the sort-of smarmy Doug (New Girl’s Jake Johnson), who runs a low-rent publishing company known for its, well, smut. An unlikely match, perhaps, but the duo become determined to make the very first erotic magazine targeted to straight women. March 17

Phoenix Rising

Actress Evan Rachel Wood has long advocated for survivors of sexual assault by publicly speaking out over the years about her own experience. In February of 2021, she decided to name her abuser: her former boyfriend Brian Warner (a.k.a. Marilyn Manson), who has denied all allegations. This two-part documentary follows Wood as she makes the decision to identify him, opens up about the abuse and meets with other women who spoke about experiencing similar treatment from Manson. Now streaming