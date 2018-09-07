Culture

Spotted at TIFF 2018: Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Munn arrive at the airport and Michael Moore poses with handmaids

Some of our favourite actors have already touched down in Toronto for TIFF, and there’s no better place to get a glimpse of celebs at their most relatable—bleary-eyed and groggy from a long flight—than Pearson. Here’s who’s been spotted around the city thus far:

Chris Pine was all business on arrival:

😘❤ #chrispine ctto

Before his premier for Outlaw King, he showed some swagger in a double-breasted blazer:

One fan was “shook” that he stopped for a selfie:

Olivia Munn arrived with a pink suitcase:

Amber Heard chatted with fans at the airport:

And stopped for a photo-op:

Timothée Chalamet exchanged some words with an airport official:

Michael Moore greeted a group of handmaids as he arrived for the after-party of his new film, Fahrenheit 11/9:

Some of the Parkland shooting survivors, including David Hogg, came as special guests:

French actress Isabelle Huppert hung out on the roof of the Bisha Hotel:

Sam Taylor-Johnson played dress-up at Gucci:

She also hung out with her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson:

Topics: Amber Heard Chris Pine Olivia Munn Timothée Chalamet

 

