Spotted at TIFF 2018: Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Munn arrive at the airport and Michael Moore poses with handmaids
Some of our favourite actors have already touched down in Toronto for TIFF, and there’s no better place to get a glimpse of celebs at their most relatable—bleary-eyed and groggy from a long flight—than Pearson. Here’s who’s been spotted around the city thus far:
Chris Pine was all business on arrival:
Before his premier for Outlaw King, he showed some swagger in a double-breasted blazer:
One fan was “shook” that he stopped for a selfie:
Pretty shook that #ChrisPine stopped and took care of fans going in for the #OutlawKing screening tonight. #actor #WonderWoman (#SteveTrevor) #StarTrek (#Trekkie #CaptainKirk #Kirk) #StarTrekBeyond #StarTrekIntoTheDarkness #Unstoppable #SmokinAces #TIFF2018 #TIFF #PhotoWith
Olivia Munn arrived with a pink suitcase:
Amber Heard chatted with fans at the airport:
And stopped for a photo-op:
Timothée Chalamet exchanged some words with an airport official:
Michael Moore greeted a group of handmaids as he arrived for the after-party of his new film, Fahrenheit 11/9:
Some of the Parkland shooting survivors, including David Hogg, came as special guests:
The Film Fest might have peaked for me on the first night meeting and talking to David Hogg, one of the most famous of the "Parkland kids" and NRA enemy no. 1, at Thursday's near-midnight party for Michael Moore's film at Speakeasy 21, on Adelaide. They were special guests at his premiere. MY idea of boldface! #tiff18 #TIFF2018 #michaelmoore @davidmileshogg
French actress Isabelle Huppert hung out on the roof of the Bisha Hotel:
Sam Taylor-Johnson played dress-up at Gucci:
She also hung out with her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson:
