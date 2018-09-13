Spotted at TIFF 2018: Timothée Chalamet meets Ryan Gosling at the airport and KJ Apa makes an appearance
With TIFF coming to a close, Toronto bid farewell to a handful of favourites like Timothée Chalamet and Ryan Gosling. But there’s still plenty of celebrities hanging around the city, and even some new faces. Here are some of our favourite sightings from the past 24 hours:
Rosamund Pike was photographed on King West:
Mandy Patinkin dished out hugs:
Annie Murphy partied at Mongrel House:
So did Will Sasso:
And Gael García Bernal:
Mahershala Ali was looking stylish:
Alec Baldwin hung out at RBC House:
View this post on Instagram
Hanging with the very talented @alecbaldwininsta @tiff_net showing of our movie 🎥 “The Public” amazing 😉 I’m so proud of this film. Everyone did an incredible job. Thanks @emilio.estevez @tayjschilling @alecbaldwininsta @realchristianslater @gabunion @rhymefest @jfreewright @bkbmg @jenamalone @thejacobvargas #tiff2018 #thepublic #thepublicmovie #movie #homelessness #endhomelessness #publiclibrary #library #producer #producerlife #filmfestival #awardwinner
Keira Knightley and Dominic West celebrated at Soho House:
KJ Apa, AKA Archie Andrews, was here!
View this post on Instagram
Actor K.J Apa leaving the press conference of the movie The Hate U Give day 3 at Tiff 2018 #torontofilmfestival #tiff2018 #tiff #toronto #to #kjapa #movie #filmfestival #actor #fujifilm #xt2 #streetphotography #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashion #fashionblog #picoftheday #photooftheday #photographer #look #lookbook #style #pressconference #classy #portrait #photobyme #portrait_perfection #torontophotographer #photographylover #thehateugive
Timothée Chalamet met Ryan Gosling at the airport:
Matt Bomer posed with adorable puppies at the People/EW studio:
View this post on Instagram
“ Only a gaggle of puppies could truly disarm me enough to let this facial expression be photographed. “ – @mattbomer 🏷: @people @tiff_net Use our #dogfashion hashtag to be featured! #dogo #dogboolove #tiff2018 #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #puppylove #puppystagrams #adorable_animals #bark #barkbox #weeklyfluff #dog_features #doggo #dogs_of_instagram #puppyoftheday #dogphotography #mattbomer #peoplemagazine #dogsofig #buzzfeedanimals #ruffpost #cutenessoverload #manbestfriend
Joel Edgerton switched things up by snapping a photo of his fans:
Riley Keough primped in her hotel room:
And stopped for a selfie:
Maggie Gyllenhaal went incognito:
Susan Sarandon and Judy Greer chatted at Baro:
View this post on Instagram
@susansarandon and @missjudygreer in a conversation at Q PresentsLA Times Photo Studio & Ferragamo Lounge 📸 : @swiatekphotography.ca @kamiltheartist . . . . #QLounge #QLoungeByCelo #LATHQ #LATPhotoStudio #SalvatoreFerragamo #ferragamoeyewear #Ferragamo #Sunglasses #BaroTO #BaroInTheCity #greygoose #PurePilsner #halecoffee #NoBlankBrains #TIFF #TIFF2018 #susansarandon #judygreer #driven #viperclub