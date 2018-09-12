Culture

Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling visits a Leslieville coffee shop and Dave Chappelle sings “Oh Canada”

By |  

Day six of TIFF was jam-packed with more celeb sightings, arrivals and a few publicity stunts. Here are some of our favourite moments:

Dave Chappelle sang the national anthem:

Ryan Gosling stopped by Grinder Coffee on Gerrard:

Ryan Gosling made like a good Canadian boy and went to visit @grindercoffeegerrard in Toronto on Tuesday after seeing their viral campaign! ❤️ #tiff #tiff2018 #ryangosling #toronto #yyz #toronto_insta #mytoronto #the6ix #thesix #leslieville #torontointernationalfilmfestival #canada #canada🇨🇦 #ohcanada #ohcanada🇨🇦 #Ontario #Repost @grindercoffeegerrard ・・・ And this happened… It worked!! Our #ryanneedsgrinder actually worked. The man himself #ryangosling showed up here and had a coffee with us. What a good sport (you can only imagine what Joelle actually said). Thanks for everyones support . A big thanks at Ryan for taking the time out of #tiff to visit #leslieville. What a gracious well brought up Canadian boy. Take that @idriselba your loss!!

Alexander Skarsgard may have photo-bombed this couple:

Michelle Rodriguez proved she’s a fan of the shaka sign:

She also went for a jog:

Nicole Kidman encountered some loud fans:

Matt Bomer was all smiles:

Michael Mando gave Jesse Eisenberg a flower:

🖤 #Tiff2018 #JesseEisenberg

Salma Hayek showed some sass outside of Brassai:

#tiff2018 #salmahayek ещё одна прекрасная милаха торонтского кинофестиваля – Сальма Хайек. прям руками отодвигала перестраховывающуюся охрану, чтобы подпустить поклонников для селфи. так всегда трогает такое отношение – для неё это пара секунд внимания, а люди запоминают такие моменты надолго. и, конечно, все вокруг таяли от её жаркой южной красоты и обаяния. а она всем посылала воздушные поцелуи. на фестивале Сальма представляла драму “The Hummingbird Project”, снятую кстати, также в Канаде. все мои фото с фестиваля тут >>> #звездотайм ✅ #tiff #огомывторонто

Quincy Jones was spotted leaving Baro:

Mahershala Ali snapped a selfie with a fan:

He also stopped by the Variety Studio:

Liam Neeson pensively chewed on a toothpick:

Penelope Cruz strolled along King West in Chanel:

Christina Hendricks checked out The Brain Project:

Sarah Gadon snacked on McDonald’s fries:

Lily Rose Depp got her caffeine fix:

Sienna Miller checked out designer shades:

Kit Harrington chilled out at the Thompson rooftop bar:

