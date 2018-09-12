Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling visits a Leslieville coffee shop and Dave Chappelle sings “Oh Canada”
Day six of TIFF was jam-packed with more celeb sightings, arrivals and a few publicity stunts. Here are some of our favourite moments:
Dave Chappelle sang the national anthem:
Ryan Gosling stopped by Grinder Coffee on Gerrard:
Alexander Skarsgard may have photo-bombed this couple:
Michelle Rodriguez proved she’s a fan of the shaka sign:
She also went for a jog:
Nicole Kidman encountered some loud fans:
Matt Bomer was all smiles:
Michael Mando gave Jesse Eisenberg a flower:
Salma Hayek showed some sass outside of Brassai:
Quincy Jones was spotted leaving Baro:
Mahershala Ali snapped a selfie with a fan:
He also stopped by the Variety Studio:
Liam Neeson pensively chewed on a toothpick:
Penelope Cruz strolled along King West in Chanel:
Christina Hendricks checked out The Brain Project:
Sarah Gadon snacked on McDonald’s fries:
Lily Rose Depp got her caffeine fix:
Sienna Miller checked out designer shades:
Kit Harrington chilled out at the Thompson rooftop bar:
