Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling arrives and Salma Hayek poses with a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro

Monday was an exciting day for big name arrivals, with Keira Knightley and Canada’s beloved Ryan Gosling touching down in Toronto. We also noticed a trend: celebs posing with giant portraits. Here are some of our favourite sightings from the past 24 hours:

Julia Roberts posed next to a massive portrait of herself at the Four Seasons:

And Salma Hayek posed next to a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro:

Julianne Moore stopped for a selfie:

Paris Hilton showed up to The Death and Life of John F. Donovan premier:

Lady Gaga stopped to smell some flowers:

Alexander Skarsgard dropped by the Million Little Pieces afterparty at RBC House:

He also caught up with Nicole Kidman:

And then Kidman partied at Soho House:

Ryan Gosling received a warm welcome:

He was well prepared for the rain:

The First Man cast, including Gosling and Claire Foy, stopped by the Variety Studio:

Robert Pattinson attended a lunch in honour of French filmmaker Claire Denis:

Jamie Dornan stopped by a chiropractic pop-up:

Keira Knightley flashed a smile en route to a press conference:

Later, she hung out with Hilary Swank:

Kate Beckinsale stopped by Bisha:

