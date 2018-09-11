Culture

Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling arrives and Salma Hayek poses with a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro

Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling arrives and Salma Hayek poses with a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro

By |  

By |  

Monday was an exciting day for big name arrivals, with Keira Knightley and Canada’s beloved Ryan Gosling touching down in Toronto. We also noticed a trend: celebs posing with giant portraits. Here are some of our favourite sightings from the past 24 hours:

Julia Roberts posed next to a massive portrait of herself at the Four Seasons:

And Salma Hayek posed next to a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro:

Julianne Moore stopped for a selfie:

View this post on Instagram

Hi Ms @juliannemoore! 😍 #tiff #tiff2018 #juliannemoore

A post shared by Paul Jerrick (@paul.lopez4290) on

Paris Hilton showed up to The Death and Life of John F. Donovan premier:

Lady Gaga stopped to smell some flowers:

Alexander Skarsgard dropped by the Million Little Pieces afterparty at RBC House:

He also caught up with Nicole Kidman:

And then Kidman partied at Soho House:

Ryan Gosling received a warm welcome:

He was well prepared for the rain:

The First Man cast, including Gosling and Claire Foy, stopped by the Variety Studio:

Robert Pattinson attended a lunch in honour of French filmmaker Claire Denis:

View this post on Instagram

Photo shared by HEARTLAND FILM from the Roger Ebert Golden Thumb Award lunch, hosted by Chaz Ebert, in honor of master filmmaker CLAIRE DENIS that Rob attended yesterday, September 10th 2018, in Toronto Canada. More at the source (via IbabyskyTwitter): https://www.facebook.com/heartlandfilmfestival/posts/10155454256012016?__xts__[0]=68.ARDR81cfaTvDTjbXhQ6v5DIaBZCE5zdJUqJCqWDaFgZmA9mztKzYq2ojnvrO2QOp37QrlO3qyFU3kXupW3rdnm550bN48xCrSV4Ryl_2r3RmaakAuvjFf7sasSFnBuZzlMqHfnDM1jYRkDJRoGiZLNmFhaiCHHWpfHpPEZ0tbge9ISoMkG0IRIQ&__tn__=-R #robsessed #robpattinson #robertpattinson #robert #pattinson #heartlandfilm #tiff2018 #tiff #toronto #filmfestival #clairedenis #rogerebert #goldenthumb #award #lunch #film #movie #cinema #cinephile #indiefilm #filmmaker

A post shared by In the footsteps of (@robsfootsteps) on

Jamie Dornan stopped by a chiropractic pop-up:

Keira Knightley flashed a smile en route to a press conference:

Later, she hung out with Hilary Swank:

Kate Beckinsale stopped by Bisha:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnji7agg7qv/?taken-at=272937497

Topics: Hilary Swank Kiera Knightly Lady Gaga Nicole Kidman Paris Hilton Robert Pattinson Ryan Gosling tiff 2018 TIFF Spotted

 

Big Stories

City

The Forest Hill family, ​their Bay Street accountant, and the missing millions

City

Her son took a pill that was laced with fentanyl. He died in his sleep

City

The dramatic fall of Albert Schultz

Crime

A family was systematically slaughtered in this house—by a very angry ex

Real Estate

Don’t hate us because we own our own homes in Toronto

Crime

He wanted to make his fortune flipping houses in Toronto—and wound up killing his partner over a $1.6-million debt