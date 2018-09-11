Spotted at TIFF 2018: Ryan Gosling arrives and Salma Hayek poses with a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro
Monday was an exciting day for big name arrivals, with Keira Knightley and Canada’s beloved Ryan Gosling touching down in Toronto. We also noticed a trend: celebs posing with giant portraits. Here are some of our favourite sightings from the past 24 hours:
Julia Roberts posed next to a massive portrait of herself at the Four Seasons:
And Salma Hayek posed next to a Frida Kahlo mural at Baro:
Julianne Moore stopped for a selfie:
Paris Hilton showed up to The Death and Life of John F. Donovan premier:
Lady Gaga stopped to smell some flowers:
Alexander Skarsgard dropped by the Million Little Pieces afterparty at RBC House:
He also caught up with Nicole Kidman:
And then Kidman partied at Soho House:
Ryan Gosling received a warm welcome:
He was well prepared for the rain:
The First Man cast, including Gosling and Claire Foy, stopped by the Variety Studio:
Robert Pattinson attended a lunch in honour of French filmmaker Claire Denis:
Jamie Dornan stopped by a chiropractic pop-up:
Keira Knightley flashed a smile en route to a press conference:
Later, she hung out with Hilary Swank:
Kate Beckinsale stopped by Bisha:
