Spotted at TIFF 2018: Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet hug it out and Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson hit the party circuit
The first weekend of TIFF was a hectic one, with tons of fancy parties, star-studded premiers and press conferences. Here are some of our favourite celeb sightings from this past weekend:
At the Artists for Peace and Justice gala on Saturday evening, Susan Sarandon took on a new role as a server:
About Last Night: Susan Sarandon enjoys a little role reversal for a good cause, and worked the room serving guests dinner at the Artists for Peace and Justice gala fundraiser. A whopping 1.4 million was raised, which will go towards supporting access to education in Haiti, an ongoing project, that first launched at TIFF 10 years ago. The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, which is directed by Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, and also stars Natalie Portman, Thandie Newton, Kathy Bates, Jacob Tremblay, Kit Harrington.
Jude Law and Natalie Portman partied at Soho House to celebrate the premier of their new film, Vox Lux:
Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and director Brady Corbet whooped it up at Soho House to celebrate North American premiere of Vox Lux. Grey Goose passed around some fancy cinema-inspired cocktails paired with everyone's favorite: grilled cheese sammies. Portman plays a pop star dealing with a shit ton of heavy life stuff in the film.
Maggie Gyllenhaal stopped by Mongrel House:
Maggie Gyllenhaal stopped by Mongrel House for film The Kindergarten Teacher. Brought to life by an arresting performance from Gyllenhaal, Lisa's behaviour is consistent with that of countless university-educated, middle-class white people, so-called intellectuals who mistake their taste for good taste. Ultimately, The Kindergarten Teacher is a bold film that refutes classist notions of high and low culture by creating a villain whose bad behaviour is directly inspired by "good taste."
So did Kyle MacLachlan:
Alexander Skarsgard wandered around Brassai:
He also showed his support for the Brain Project, a public art installation that raises awareness about brain health and diseases like Alzheimer’s:
Alexander Skarsgard of "The Hummingbird Project" supported The Brain Project, a public art installation that raises awareness about brain health and diseases like Alzheimer's.
Kit Harrington was spotted leaving Bisha Hotel:
Kit Harington yesterday in Toronto (9 September 2018)
Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were snapped on the way to the premier for Her Smell:
Later, they mingled at a party:
Cara and Ashley at the Toronto International Film Festival. (September 9,2018)
And hung out with the rest of the cast at RBC House:
Matthew McConaughey and Timothée Chalamet shared a hug at the Four Seasons:
Lily Rose Depp showed up for InStyle‘s annual bash:
Lily Rose Depp at the 2018 HFPA and InStyle's Toronto International Film Festival Celebration on September 8th night. Photos taken by @georgepimentel1
Chloe Grace Moretz and Maika Monroe were there, too:
Elle Fanning hung out with Dylan O’Brien, Ari Graynor and Max Minghella:
Dev Patel and Jason Isaacs shared a laugh outside of the People/EW TIFF Studio:
Dev Patel and Jason Isaacs leaving the People/EW TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2018. Dev has been at TIFF18 to present Hotel Mumbai and has been very well received by the public, with many already talking about a possible Oscar nomination. One of the producers has also announced that a trailer will be released soon.
Armie Hammer was tracked down at Cube:
He was also spotted outside the Windsor Arms hotel:
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers at Windsor Arms Hotel party for Hotel Mumbai movie with Dev Patel.
And Hugh Jackman scoped out the sky for rain:
