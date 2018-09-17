Culture

Spotted at TIFF 2018: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell hold hands at Pearson and Melissa McCarthy tries on a Mountie hat

TIFF is officially over, which means the King West streetcar will resume its regular route and the celeb-stalkers will go back into hiding until next year. Here’s the final roundup of star sightings from this past weekend (plus a few other highlights from the week):

Kristen Stewart snapped a pic with her hairstylist:

And gave the camera some sass:

Kristen stewart 🖤Yeni #tiff2018

She also held hands with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, at the airport:

Salma Hayek got her photo taken by Caitlin Cronenberg:

Sergio Peris-Mencheta made an unenthusiastic appearance:

Sergio Peris-Mencheta LifeItself

Maxwell hung out with Stewart’s co-star, Laura Dern:

The cast of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy partied at RBC Gallery:

Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant tried on Mountie hats:

Oh CANADA 🇨🇦

Nicole Kidman stopped by the Soia & Kyo lounge:

Matthew McConaughey and Ronald Cyler celebrated a birthday at RBC House:

Timothée Chalamet showed some love for director Felix Van Groeningen:

IS IT BAD THAT I LIKE ALL THIS

Kit Harington posed with a family:

And Jude Law and Natalie Portman had a heated chat:

Until next time, TIFF!

