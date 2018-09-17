Spotted at TIFF 2018: Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell hold hands at Pearson and Melissa McCarthy tries on a Mountie hat
TIFF is officially over, which means the King West streetcar will resume its regular route and the celeb-stalkers will go back into hiding until next year. Here’s the final roundup of star sightings from this past weekend (plus a few other highlights from the week):
Kristen Stewart snapped a pic with her hairstylist:
And gave the camera some sass:
She also held hands with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, at the airport:
[Sep.15.18] I think they back to LA :/ Kristella❤ leaving Toronto after Kristen's premiere for JTLeroy at TIFF Sep.15th2018 How sweet they are!!
Salma Hayek got her photo taken by Caitlin Cronenberg:
🌹| Just like that, we've arrived at the final day of #TIFF2018! Here's the absolute bombshell @salmahayek, who plays the ruthless Eva Torres in The Hummingbird Project. Shot by @caitcronenberg for @papermagazine.
Sergio Peris-Mencheta made an unenthusiastic appearance:
Maxwell hung out with Stewart’s co-star, Laura Dern:
The cast of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy partied at RBC Gallery:
Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant tried on Mountie hats:
Nicole Kidman stopped by the Soia & Kyo lounge:
Matthew McConaughey and Ronald Cyler celebrated a birthday at RBC House:
Timothée Chalamet showed some love for director Felix Van Groeningen:
Kit Harington posed with a family:
🆕 (SWIPE) Kit Harington yesterday with fans in Santa Monica (14 September 2018)
And Jude Law and Natalie Portman had a heated chat:
Until next time, TIFF!