Spotted at TIFF 2018: Chris Pine cuddles a puppy and Julia Roberts strikes a pose

The stars are officially rolling in: On Friday, major celebs like Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Dev Patel made an appearance. Timothée Chalamet continues to give his fans what they want: selfies, close-ups of his hair and adorable moments with his on-screen dad, Steve Carell. Here are some of our favourite moments from the second day of the festival:

Chris Pine (obviously) made fans melt when he cuddled a puppy:

Dev Patel also got in on the action:

He then snapped a photo with a fan:

Nice seeing #DevPatel! #TIFF

This close-up of Timothée Chalamet’s hair got one fan excited:

Chalamet professed his paternal admiration for Steve Carell (rumour has it they also went to Sotto Sotto afterwards):

He also got a custom latte from Calii Love:

So did Monica Bellucci:

Amber Heard posed for L’Oreal:

Julia Roberts gave her best supermodel impression:

Dylan O’Brien and Maika Monroe shared a moment at Soho House:

Issa Rae stopped by Dr. Liza’s gifting station:

Elle Fanning primped in her hotel room:

And posed with a cut-out version of herself:

Jude Law made sure to get caffeinated:

