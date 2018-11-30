Six things you missed at Après Noir’s dinner party finale

Dubbed “The Launch,” the final installation of Woodbridge’s most exclusive supper club (tickets for which started at $550) promised an upscale mix of art, networking, Belgian endive salad and plenty of CanCon at Chateau le Jardin. Organizers of Après Noir delivered and, countering his growing reputation as a flake, so did Drizzy. Here’s everything you missed last night:

Excess in the Champagne room (yes, there was an entire room just for Champagne)

1The e-vite insisted on “mandatory cocktail attire,” and many of the event’s expected 1,000 guests went full pageant queen, donning bedazzled gowns and sequins galore. Noted T.O. barkeep Oliver Stern mixed Old Fashioneds at the Martell Cognac booth and songstress Mia Martina opened her side-stage set with an impassioned take on “Last Night a DJ Saved My Life.”

OVO-adjacents and DeGrassi alums

2From the stage in the Chateau’s sprawling ballroom, Degrassi: The Next Generation star Melissa DiMarco (a.k.a. Principal Daphne Hatzilakos) outlined the evening’s administrative details and nostalgically talked about “Aubrey’s” ascent to international fame. “I remember him telling me he was working on music back in the summer of 2008,” said DiMarco, before introducing eTalk reporter and OVO acolyte Tyrone Edwards. “The rest is history, I guess.”

The thick anticipation of an impromptu wedding

3The combination of charger plates, stranger banter, artisanal buns and the electrified-violin cover of Boney M’s “Rasputin,” gave the evening’s pre-Drake lead-up a matrimonial vibe. But no one got married (or even proposed to), which seemed like a missed opportunity.

Extreme realness from Jessie Reyez

4Living up to her Billboard-bestowed title as the “next queen of outspoken R&B,” the Toronto-bred “Figures” songstress hopped on stage and spoke about everything from her early busking days in Kensington Market, to diversity, to the finite nature of life itself. “Everybody who’s the child of an immigrant, make some f—ing noise,” Reyez shouted. Following a throughly Insta-storied rendition of “Figures” and a discussion about depression and negative energy (she does not “f—k” with it, for the record), Reyez asked about the “mad bougie” crowd’s capacity to “turn up.” Everyone, with the exception of a few suit-wearing execs, turned up in spades.

An art show with an unlikely Bieber connection

5Mixed media paintings brought in by German art consultant Florian Kappe—many of which had a price tag well above $25,000 USD, and a couple of which featured Drake’s face—lined the walls outside the ballroom. The L.A. street artist known as Retna (who created the cover art for Justin Bieber’s banger of a comeback album, Purpose) also showed his work, titled “A study of black and white.”

At long last, Drake

6Groans rippled across a main course of single-serving beef wellington when attendees learned the Raptors’ Thursday night game had gone into overtime. “He’s still courtside. At least he’s coming this time,” one audience member shouted. They were, of course, talking about Drake, who was initially tapped back in June as Après Noir’s musical guest of honour. Since the dinner party series first launched, Après Noir’s main acts have included Shaggy, Matchbox 20’s Rob Thomas, and not-Drake (obviously). But Chateau le Jardin proprietor Carlo Parentela made good on his promise to bring Drizzy to the stage (a reported million-dollar musical investment).

Never one to let down his hometown, Drake slid on stage around 12:30 amid plumes of smoke. “I thought this shit was a dinner!” he said. “You wanna go all the way up?” After all those insanely potent mint cocktails, the crowd responded with a resounding, “Yes.” The rapper then blazed through a supercut of his discography, including “Started from the Bottom” (naturally), “Nice For What” and clipped selections from his newest album, Scorpion. He even mustered a very on-theme dinner-theatre version of “God’s Plan.” Drake’s sentimentality was on full-display as he fondly recalled nights spent gigging with fellow Canadian artist Melanie Fiona at the now-shuttered Avocado restaurant on Adelaide, and receiving bolts of inspiration in his suite at the Ritz-Carlton (where he says he wrote “In My Feelings”). After bringing a lone tween on stage for a photo-op, Drake raised a borrowed solo cup of straight vodka to the holidays. “Because we’re all here,” he said.