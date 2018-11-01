Culture

Shawn Mendes tended bar at Petty Cash in Toronto last night

Shawn Mendes tended bar at Petty Cash in Toronto last night

Baby-faced pop star and aspiring Bieber-eclipser Shawn Mendes decided to go as a bartender for Halloween, dropping by Petty Cash on Adelaide to serve up some drinks. The bar’s patrons were pretty excited.

Here he is surrounded by a horde of thirsty fans:

There were some good throwback jams to set the scene:

And some great dance moves:

A lot of shots were poured:

Costume or coincidence?

What’s a celebrity sighting without selfies to prove it?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shawn with fans at the club last night 👻

A post shared by shawn mendes ❤ (@mendastic98) on

If music doesn’t work out, it’s nice to have a backup plan:

But for now, it looks like he should stick to music:

