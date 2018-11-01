Shawn Mendes tended bar at Petty Cash in Toronto last night

Baby-faced pop star and aspiring Bieber-eclipser Shawn Mendes decided to go as a bartender for Halloween, dropping by Petty Cash on Adelaide to serve up some drinks. The bar’s patrons were pretty excited.

Here he is surrounded by a horde of thirsty fans:

Shawn Mendes, ontem à noite, em uma festa que aconteceu em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/C7Bj7j93Vh — Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018

There were some good throwback jams to set the scene:

I mean … we got @ShawnMendes we got him BARTENDING … but we really got BACKSTREET BOYS Music. So we got everything. .. except a costume. pic.twitter.com/Sw3qIjRGOb — H (@H_says_hi) November 1, 2018

And some great dance moves:

A lot of shots were poured:

Costume or coincidence?

What’s a celebrity sighting without selfies to prove it?

View this post on Instagram Shawn with fans at the club last night 👻 A post shared by shawn mendes ❤ (@mendastic98) on Nov 1, 2018 at 11:42am PDT

If music doesn’t work out, it’s nice to have a backup plan:

Well if for some awkward reason @ShawnMendes stops making music at least he has a calling for bartending 🥃 — Melanie Nicole Sargony (@_MelanieNicole_) November 1, 2018

But for now, it looks like he should stick to music: