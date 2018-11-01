Shawn Mendes tended bar at Petty Cash in Toronto last night
Baby-faced pop star and aspiring Bieber-eclipser Shawn Mendes decided to go as a bartender for Halloween, dropping by Petty Cash on Adelaide to serve up some drinks. The bar’s patrons were pretty excited.
Here he is surrounded by a horde of thirsty fans:
Shawn Mendes, ontem à noite, em uma festa que aconteceu em um bar de Toronto, Canadá. pic.twitter.com/C7Bj7j93Vh
— Conexão Shawn Mendes (@ConexaoShawnM) November 1, 2018
There were some good throwback jams to set the scene:
I mean … we got @ShawnMendes we got him BARTENDING … but we really got BACKSTREET BOYS Music. So we got everything. .. except a costume. pic.twitter.com/Sw3qIjRGOb
— H (@H_says_hi) November 1, 2018
And some great dance moves:
View this post on Instagram
Shawn singing and dancing to “I Want It That Way”. PLEASE HES HAVING SO MUCH FUN AND HE LOOKS SO CUTE AND HAPPY AND SQUISHY I WANNA CRY I LOVE HIM(via twitter) #lostinjapanmusicvideo #lostinjapanvideo #lostinjapanremix #lij #shawnmendes #mendesarmy #shawnpeterraulmendes #sm3 #illuminate #handwritten
A lot of shots were poured:
View this post on Instagram
Shawn in a party last night🎃 (maybe his another dream?) #mtvemabiggestfansshawn – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Credit to the owner … #shawnmendes #shawnmendesfans #mendesarmy #camilacabello #Taylorswift #SM3 #benito #raul #peter #mendes #perfect #illuminate #love #weloveyou #shawnmendes #shawnmendesfans #benito #raul #peter #mendes #badboy #goodboy #chonmendes #teamamos #handwritten #andrew #familyarmy #shawnmendessignature #party #halloween #love #cosplay
Costume or coincidence?
View this post on Instagram
se disfrazó shawn o no? que dicen ustedes? 😹 cc: @shawnmendesbrasill ||-Javs • • • • • • #shawnie #shawnmendesedits #shawnmendesimagine #shawnyboy #sm3 #mendesarmy #perfect #inmyblood #likeforlikeback #shawnmuffin #cute #boy #nervous #lostinjapan #likeforlikes #youth #muffins #brasil #brazil #braziliangirl #mmvas #WeWantSMSIIChile #sundownfestival #fusion2018 #chile #shawnmendes
What’s a celebrity sighting without selfies to prove it?
View this post on Instagram
If music doesn’t work out, it’s nice to have a backup plan:
Well if for some awkward reason @ShawnMendes stops making music at least he has a calling for bartending 🥃
— Melanie Nicole Sargony (@_MelanieNicole_) November 1, 2018
But for now, it looks like he should stick to music:
@ShawnMendes , i guess they werent satisfyed with your bartending …😂🥃🍹🍸 pic.twitter.com/1Eiyb7B5dx
— yuvalziv (@yuvalziv18) November 1, 2018