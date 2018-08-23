Seven things you missed at Drake’s explosive homecoming tour

Twice postponed and curiously unadorned with the official OVO Fest tag, Drake’s annual summer homecoming still managed to deliver a memorable pair of shows on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at the Scotiabank Arena. While Monday’s edition of the Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour was abruptly postponed “due to circumstances beyond their control”—Drake was visiting an 11-year-old girl in Chicago awaiting a heart transplant—those lucky enough to attend one of the other concerts were treated to fireworks and a floating Ferrari. Here’s everything you missed:

A surprise visit from Travis Scott

1 Although there weren’t as many special guests as you usually see at OVO Fest, the one that did show up was a crowd pleaser. Travis Scott—whose track “Sicko Mode” has made Billboard‘s top 10 list for the past two weeks—ran onstage with the energy of a charging bull towards the end of both shows. The chart-smashing duo performed “Sicko Mode,” which was easily the show’s most energetic moment. Scott hung around for a rousing performance of “Goosebumps” and, on Wednesday night, they invited Scott’s protégé, Sheck Wes, on stage to perform his hit “Mo Bamba.”

Two heaping dollops of hometown pride

2While last summer’s extravaganza featured a gigantic CN Tower replica, this time around the 6 God kept his Toronto pride humble. “It’s not just me performing, it’s us performing,” Drake urged early on. As he topped off the show with Scorpion’s lead single, “God’s Plan,” Drake got a little political. “I’m forever grateful. Everywhere I go, I carry the value of this city with me. Every night that I go and I do a show in America, I tell them that this is how the world is supposed to work,” he said. “Tonight, we got 17,000 people inside one building from all races, from all places, and all we are doing is just listening to music, smoking, drinking, and enjoying our lives. I want you to know that that’s something that I learned right here in Toronto. You made me the man I am today. You made me the artist I am today.”

Drake speaking about how much Toronto means to him tonight in Toronto. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/dRduEbgR5Y — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 22, 2018

Dos Migos

3Two thirds of Migos (Quavo and Takeoff) did the work of all three, running through a hit-laden opening act that scored big with “Fight Night,” “Ric Flair Drip,” “Get Right Witcha” and “Narcos.” Flames spewed out of the stage to accompany “Bad and Boujee.” The third member, Offset, was arrested on gun felony charges a month ago and his conspicuous absence was never acknowledged on stage. The duo returned later to perform their collaboration with Drake, “Walk It Talk It” and “Versace.”

Cory Joseph clanking bricks

4In past summers, NBA luminaries such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant have flown in to support OVO Fest. This week’s shows featured two appearances by Raptor-turned-Pacer Cory Joseph. During a brief interlude, Drake’s set transformed into a futuristic-looking basketball court. His dancers appeared wearing jerseys and a net was quickly propped up for Joseph to sink some baskets. In perhaps the most anti-climactic moment of the night, the Toronto-born NBA star missed his shots. All of ’em.

Bruh Cory Joseph bricked every shot at the Drake concert 😭😭😭😭 — October’s finest 😎 (@ovotellie) August 22, 2018

A floating Ferrari

5 A line from Drake’s “Yes Indeed” collab with Lil Baby (“Yellow Ferrari like Pikachu”) inspired a mighty expensive concert prop: a floating yellow Ferrari. If that wasn’t enough, there were also countless fireworks, confetti and more dry ice than necessary.

I’ve seen it all; only @Drake can afford to have a Ferrari floating around during his concert. #Theboy pic.twitter.com/Zqi8B51zc2 — Austin Huynh (@austinwin) August 13, 2018

A highly specialized Monopoly board

6You know you’ve made it when your face is on money… even if it’s just play money.

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

A rockin’ Michael Jackson cover

7The R&B-flavoured “Side B” of Drake’s set hit a high note with a performance of his posthumous duet with Michael Jackson, “Don’t Matter to Me.” As Drizzy sang, his steps on the LED stage lit up like the sidewalk in the “Billie Jean” music video. Then, Drake busted out a downtempo cover of MJ’s “Rock with You” and encouraged the crowd to join. “I want you to sing for Michael tonight,” he said.