Season five of The Crown is here—and everything else streaming on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Apple TV Plus, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus

This week on the streaming platforms, we have a Super Bowl–esque event for followers of the British royal family: The Crown is back for season five. The focus will be Charles and Diana’s drama-filled marriage. There’s also Falling for Christmas, a holiday rom-com that features Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to acting; The English, a classic western miniseries starring Emily Blunt; and the third season of Mythic Quest, a critically acclaimed comedy about a group of eccentric video game developers. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus.

The Crown (Season Five)

This award-winning historical series about the British royal family has finally arrived at the drama-filled ’90s with season five. This season focuses on the not-so-civil divorce between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. There’s also a whole new cast joining the show this time around: Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki are portraying the aforementioned ex-couple while Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce are respectively playing Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. November 9

Falling for Christmas

For her first film in years, Lindsay Lohan has chosen an adorable holiday rom-com. She stars in Falling for Christmas as an heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident. Of course, she ends up falling in love with the generous, rugged single father (Chord Overstreet) and owner of the cabin she stays in to recuperate. November 10

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

American film critic Elvis Mitchell writes, directs and narrates this documentary meets visual essay that examines the role Black Americans played in shaping cinema during the ’70s. Mitchell uses clips from landmark films and interviews with stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg and Laurence Fishburne to offer compelling insight into the industry’s history of Black representation, depicting how integral Black cinema has been to the art form. November 11

Mythic Quest (Season Three)

The latest season of this comedy series about a group of oddball video game developers picks up about a year after the events of season two. Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) have started working on a brand new game, putting them in direct competition with their former co-workers at the mega-popular Mythic Quest. Mythic Quest, on the other hand, is descending into chaos without them. November 11

Don’t Worry Darling

If the gossip-fuelled headlines weren’t enough to get you into theatres to check out this Olivia Wilde–directed psychological thriller, perhaps they were enough to keep you interested until its streaming debut. Set in the 1950s, the flick follows young couple Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles), who live in a picture-perfect community where they are seemingly very happy. That is until Alice starts to suspect that something sinister is going on. Now streaming

The Big Brunch

In this cooking competition hosted by Dan Levy, 10 community-oriented chefs are tasked with crafting various brunch dishes. The prize on the line? The last chef standing will go home with $300,000—and bragging rights, of course. November 10

The English

The western is back. Set in 1890, this throwback-style miniseries follows aristocratic Englishwoman Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) and Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer) as they cross paths in middle America and face a series of horrifying obstacles that push them to their limits. November 11

Mammals

This six-part British dramedy—written by the Olivier and Tony Award–winning playwright Jez Butterworth—interrogates what it means to be married in this day and age. It touches on themes of grief, tension, love and betrayal, with some magical realism thrown in. James Corden, Sally Hawkins, Colin Morgan and Melia Kreiling star. November 11

Fire of Love

French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft—two of the world’s foremost volcanologists—died on the job in the ’90s, when a volcano they were filming suddenly erupted. This documentary, narrated by Miranda July, tells the story of their life and work using their own groundbreaking archival footage. November 11

Tulsa King

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), this crime drama stars Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia capo exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, upon his release from prison. There, while not totally comfortable in his new environment, he must set up a new criminal empire and build a crew that is loyal to him—not to his untrustworthy mob family. November 13