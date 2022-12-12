Part two of the docuseries Harry & Meghan is almost here—and everything else on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Disney Plus, Crave and Paramount Plus

Looking for something to do in between all the holiday parties ahead? Check out The Banshees of Inisherin, a buzzy dark comedy about a friendship gone wrong starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, or The Recruit, a thrilling spy drama following a novice CIA lawyer who gets pulled into the high-stakes world of international politics. There’s also, of course, the second part of Harry & Meghan, the intimate docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Disney Plus, Netflix, Crave and Paramount Plus this week.

National Treasure: Edge of History

This beloved movie franchise gets a modern-day update with a new continuation series. The concept—a family of treasure hunters that find lost American valuables—is the same, but this time, the story centres around a young woman. Jess (Lisette Olivera) gets caught up in a treasure-seeking adventure during her quest to learn more about her family. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars, while Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel appear as their characters from the original films. December 14

The Banshees of Inisherin

Award-winning filmmaker Martin McDonagh’s latest movie is already generating tons of Oscars buzz. The dark comedy is set in 1923 on a small island off the coast of Ireland and follows Pádraic (Colin Farrell), who is left heartbroken when his best friend, Colm (Brendan Gleeson), suddenly and inexplicably decides to end their friendship. Pádraic, who won’t take no for an answer, teams up with his sister (Kerry Condon) and a young local (Barry Keoghan) to try to win Colm back. December 14

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

This acclaimed sports docuseries is back for another season to chronicle the highs and lows of being on the East Los Angeles College basketball team, the Huskies. This season, there’s almost an entirely new roster of athletes, but fans will be happy to know that tough but big-hearted coach John Mosley is still on the bench to support his team. December 13

Single’s Inferno (Season 2)

Another day, another dating reality series that puts a group of hot singles together on an island to see if they can find love. This South Korean show, however, switches things up: if a contestant finds someone to couple up with, they get to flee from a remote camp on an island to “heaven” (an incredibly lavish hotel) for a night of luxury. December 13

Harry & Meghan (Volume 2)

After the first three episodes of this in-depth docuseries, in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their side of the story that generated plenty of conversations and headlines, the royal couple are back for three more. In part two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to open up further about their decision to step back from royal life—and its aftermath. December 15

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

For his newest film, five-time Oscar-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu has crafted a personal, immersive story following Silverio (Daniel Giménez Cacho), a Mexican journalist and documentarian living in LA. Silverio returns home to receive a prestigious award, but the trip ends up triggering an existential crisis, leaving him struggling with questions of identity, success, memory, family and more. December 16

The Recruit

When fledgling lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) starts a new job at the CIA, he gets tasked with sifting through a backlog of letters threatening to expose classified information. Owen soon realizes that he’s been pulled into a dangerous game of international politics. December 16

All My Puny Sorrows

Sarah Gadon and Alison Pill star in this moving Michael McGowan–directed drama, adapted from Miriam Toews’s novel of the same name, about two sisters who share a close bond. One is determined to end her life, and the other is a struggling writer who can’t come to terms with what her sister wants. December 16

1923

Any spinoff series from the popular Western drama Yellowstone is bound to be a major TV event. This one—which is both a prequel to the aforementioned show and a sequel to the miniseries 1883—tracks the Dutton family during Prohibition and the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star. December 18