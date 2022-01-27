Culture

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

By Patricia Karounos | Photography By Netflix |  

Inventing Anna

Grey’s Anatomy creator and Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes knows exactly what the people want, as evidenced by this irresistible and glossy drama based on a viral New York magazine piece by Jessica Pressler (who wrote the story that became Hustlers for the same magazine). The miniseries follows the rise and downfall of Anna Sorokin, a young woman who pretends to be a German heiress and scams her way into New York City’s richest, most elite circles. Ozark’s Julia Garner stars as Delvey and and Veep alum Anna Chlumsky is the journalist chasing her story. February 11

 

Murderville

Put Will Arnett on screen and you’re guaranteed a couple of laughs. This is especially true in the case of Murderville, a whodunit crime comedy in which erstwhile G.O.B. takes on the role of mustachioed homicide detective Terry Seattle. He solves a new case every episode, accompanied by guest-starring celebrity partners like Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Here’s the twist: the actors don’t  have a script, which means they’ll have to improvise their way through the story. February 3

 

Love Is Blind: Season 2

The first season of Love Is Blind was a huge success back in early 2020 and now, after a prolonged hiatus, the reality show is finally returning to Netflix. The premise remains the same: a batch of singles speed date in designated pods and get engaged without ever setting eyes on each other. Hosts and IRL married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the starry-eyed contestants through the season. New episodes drop weekly. February 11

 

Love & Basketball

Sometimes, you see a movie and know you’ll watch anything else the director makes. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s debut, Love & Basketball, a decades-spanning romance about star-crossed lovers, is one of those films. Starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, the 2000 drama follows two next-door neighbours simultaneously pursuing basketball careers and romance on and off the court. February 13

 

Vikings: Valhalla

Nothing ever really ends anymore, including the historical drama Vikings, which aired from 2013 to 2020. This sequel to the popular series takes place 100 years after the events of the original epic, following the story of history-making Norse people like Leif Erikson, his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir, noblewoman Emma of Normandy and many more. February 25

 

Also coming to Netflix this month
Available in February
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Available February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank 
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
Raising Dion: Season 2
47 Ronin
American Reunion
Ask Me Anything
Brian Banks
Employee of the Month
Erin Brockovich
Final Destination 3
From Prada to Nada
Happy Gilmore
Johnny English Reborn
Kicking & Screaming
Killer Elite
Letters to Juliet
Limitless
Red Dragon
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
The Scorpion King
Transporter 3
Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
United 93
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Available February 2
The Tinder Swindler

Available February 3
Finding Ola 
Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Available February 4
Looop Lapeta 
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window 

Available February 6
Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld

Available February 7
Finding You

Available February 8
Child of Kamiari Month 
Love is Blind Japan 
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Available February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda 
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege

Available February 10
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
The Clovehitch Killer
The Farewell
Into the Wind
Until Life Do Us Part 

Available February 11
Anne+: The Film 
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Love and Leashes
Toy Boy: Season 2

Available February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather 
Twenty Five Twenty One 

Available February 13
A Cinderella Story
Focus
Tammy

Available February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives 

Available February 15
Ridley Jones: Season 3

Available February 16
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy 
Secrets of Summer 
Swap Shop: Season 2

Available February 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance 
Forgive Us Our Trespasses 
Heart Shot 
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life 
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow 

Available February 18
The Cuphead Show! 
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars 
Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Available February 20
Don’t Kill Me 

Available February 22
Cat Burglar
The Misfits
RACE: Bubba Wallace

Available February 23
UFO

February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos

Available February 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Scoob
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vicky and Her Mystery

Available February 26
Bombshell

Available February 28
My Wonderful Life

Leaving Netflix this month
Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1)
Jackass 3 (February 1)
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1)
Star Trek (February 1)
Star Trek Into Darkness (February 1)
Jurassic Park (February 28)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28)
Jurassic Park III (February 28)
Jurassic World (February 28)

