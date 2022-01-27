Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February

Inventing Anna

Grey’s Anatomy creator and Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes knows exactly what the people want, as evidenced by this irresistible and glossy drama based on a viral New York magazine piece by Jessica Pressler (who wrote the story that became Hustlers for the same magazine). The miniseries follows the rise and downfall of Anna Sorokin, a young woman who pretends to be a German heiress and scams her way into New York City’s richest, most elite circles. Ozark’s Julia Garner stars as Delvey and and Veep alum Anna Chlumsky is the journalist chasing her story. February 11

Murderville

Put Will Arnett on screen and you’re guaranteed a couple of laughs. This is especially true in the case of Murderville, a whodunit crime comedy in which erstwhile G.O.B. takes on the role of mustachioed homicide detective Terry Seattle. He solves a new case every episode, accompanied by guest-starring celebrity partners like Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Here’s the twist: the actors don’t have a script, which means they’ll have to improvise their way through the story. February 3

Love Is Blind: Season 2

The first season of Love Is Blind was a huge success back in early 2020 and now, after a prolonged hiatus, the reality show is finally returning to Netflix. The premise remains the same: a batch of singles speed date in designated pods and get engaged without ever setting eyes on each other. Hosts and IRL married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the starry-eyed contestants through the season. New episodes drop weekly. February 11

Love & Basketball

Sometimes, you see a movie and know you’ll watch anything else the director makes. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s debut, Love & Basketball, a decades-spanning romance about star-crossed lovers, is one of those films. Starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, the 2000 drama follows two next-door neighbours simultaneously pursuing basketball careers and romance on and off the court. February 13

Vikings: Valhalla

Nothing ever really ends anymore, including the historical drama Vikings, which aired from 2013 to 2020. This sequel to the popular series takes place 100 years after the events of the original epic, following the story of history-making Norse people like Leif Erikson, his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir, noblewoman Emma of Normandy and many more. February 25

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available in February

Business Proposal

Juvenile Justice

Love, Life & Everything in Between

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Available February 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

Raising Dion: Season 2

47 Ronin

American Reunion

Ask Me Anything

Brian Banks

Employee of the Month

Erin Brockovich

Final Destination 3

From Prada to Nada

Happy Gilmore

Johnny English Reborn

Kicking & Screaming

Killer Elite

Letters to Juliet

Limitless

Red Dragon

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

The Scorpion King

Transporter 3

Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club

United 93

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Available February 2

Dark Desire: Season 2

The Tinder Swindler

Available February 3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Available February 4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

Available February 6

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld

Available February 7

Finding You

Available February 8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Available February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Available February 10

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

The Clovehitch Killer

The Farewell

Into the Wind

Until Life Do Us Part

Available February 11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Love and Leashes

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

Available February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Available February 13

A Cinderella Story

Focus

Tammy

Available February 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Available February 15

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Available February 16

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

Available February 17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow

Available February 18

The Cuphead Show!

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Available February 20

Don’t Kill Me

Available February 22

Cat Burglar

The Misfits

RACE: Bubba Wallace



Available February 23

UFO

February 24

Karma’s World Music Videos

Available February 25

Back to 15

Merlí. Sapere Aude

Restless

Scoob

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming

Vicky and Her Mystery

Available February 26

Bombshell

Available February 28

My Wonderful Life

Leaving Netflix this month

Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1)

Jackass 3 (February 1)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1)

Star Trek (February 1)

Star Trek Into Darkness (February 1)

Jurassic Park (February 28)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28)

Jurassic Park III (February 28)

Jurassic World (February 28)