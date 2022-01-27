Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in February
Inventing Anna
Grey’s Anatomy creator and Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes knows exactly what the people want, as evidenced by this irresistible and glossy drama based on a viral New York magazine piece by Jessica Pressler (who wrote the story that became Hustlers for the same magazine). The miniseries follows the rise and downfall of Anna Sorokin, a young woman who pretends to be a German heiress and scams her way into New York City’s richest, most elite circles. Ozark’s Julia Garner stars as Delvey and and Veep alum Anna Chlumsky is the journalist chasing her story. February 11
Murderville
Put Will Arnett on screen and you’re guaranteed a couple of laughs. This is especially true in the case of Murderville, a whodunit crime comedy in which erstwhile G.O.B. takes on the role of mustachioed homicide detective Terry Seattle. He solves a new case every episode, accompanied by guest-starring celebrity partners like Annie Murphy, Kumail Nanjiani and Ken Jeong. Here’s the twist: the actors don’t have a script, which means they’ll have to improvise their way through the story. February 3
Love Is Blind: Season 2
The first season of Love Is Blind was a huge success back in early 2020 and now, after a prolonged hiatus, the reality show is finally returning to Netflix. The premise remains the same: a batch of singles speed date in designated pods and get engaged without ever setting eyes on each other. Hosts and IRL married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the starry-eyed contestants through the season. New episodes drop weekly. February 11
Love & Basketball
Sometimes, you see a movie and know you’ll watch anything else the director makes. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s debut, Love & Basketball, a decades-spanning romance about star-crossed lovers, is one of those films. Starring Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, the 2000 drama follows two next-door neighbours simultaneously pursuing basketball careers and romance on and off the court. February 13
Vikings: Valhalla
Nothing ever really ends anymore, including the historical drama Vikings, which aired from 2013 to 2020. This sequel to the popular series takes place 100 years after the events of the original epic, following the story of history-making Norse people like Leif Erikson, his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir, noblewoman Emma of Normandy and many more. February 25
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available in February
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
Available February 1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
Raising Dion: Season 2
47 Ronin
American Reunion
Ask Me Anything
Brian Banks
Employee of the Month
Erin Brockovich
Final Destination 3
From Prada to Nada
Happy Gilmore
Johnny English Reborn
Kicking & Screaming
Killer Elite
Letters to Juliet
Limitless
Red Dragon
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
The Scorpion King
Transporter 3
Tyler Perry’s The Single Moms Club
United 93
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Available February 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
The Tinder Swindler
Available February 3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Available February 4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window
Available February 6
Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld
Available February 7
Finding You
Available February 8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Available February 9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Available February 10
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
The Clovehitch Killer
The Farewell
Into the Wind
Until Life Do Us Part
Available February 11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Love and Leashes
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Available February 12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Available February 13
A Cinderella Story
Focus
Tammy
Available February 14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Available February 15
Ridley Jones: Season 3
Available February 16
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2
Available February 17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Available February 18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Available February 20
Don’t Kill Me
Available February 22
Cat Burglar
The Misfits
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Available February 23
UFO
February 24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Available February 25
Back to 15
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Scoob
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vicky and Her Mystery
Available February 26
Bombshell
Available February 28
My Wonderful Life
Leaving Netflix this month
Bad Grandpa .5 (February 1)
Jackass 3 (February 1)
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1)
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1)
Star Trek (February 1)
Star Trek Into Darkness (February 1)
Jurassic Park (February 28)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28)
Jurassic Park III (February 28)
Jurassic World (February 28)