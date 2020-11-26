Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This period drama, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, follows a day in the life of wildly successful blues singer Ma Rainey during a recording session in 1920s Chicago. Black Panther fans will be pleased to see Chadwick Boseman, in his final role, as Levee, an ambitious horn player who takes over the rehearsal room when Rainey is late to her session. December 18

Mank

This biographical drama is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Orson Welles’ 1941 magnum opus Citizen Kane. Filmed in black-and-white with plenty of visual cues to its source material, Mank follows the quick-witted screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, played by Gary Oldman, as he struggles to finish the Citizen Kane script, fraternizes with Hollywood beauties and butts heads with Welles during production. December 4

Tiny Pretty Things

This suspenseful teen drama series, based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra, follows an outsider who is accepted into an elite ballet academy after the death of the star ballerina under mysterious circumstances. Set in Chicago, the series was filmed in Toronto last summer so Torontonians will be able to spot some familiar sites, like the Royal Conservatory of Music standing in for the Archer School of Ballet. December 4

The Midnight Sky

Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, this sci-fi film is set in a dystopian future where humanity is obliterated by a mysterious global catastrophe. Three weeks after the disaster, when a group of unwitting astronauts can’t seem to contact their home base and attempt to return to earth, a lone man hiding out in the Arctic, played by a hipster-bearded George Clooney, races to reverse their course towards certain death. December 23

The Prom

In Ryan Murphy’s glitzy musical extravaganza, based on Matthew Sklar’s play of the same name, which itself was loosely based on a true story, an Indiana high schooler attracts national attention when she is forbidden from attending prom with her girlfriend. Then, four limelight-starved, fizzled-out Broadway stars—including Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen and Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson—trek out to middle-of-nowhere Indiana, Tonys in tow, with hopes to plan an epic surrogate prom and resurrect their careers. December 11

Also coming to Netflix this month:

Available December 1

Angela’s Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Natalie Palamides: Nate—A One Man Show

2012

A Christmas Catch

Annie

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Christmas with a Prince

Christmas Wonderland

Don’t Let Go

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Godzilla

Gridiron Gang

Juliet, Naked

Odd Squad: Seasons 1-2

Super Wings: Season 3

The Dressmaker

The Vow

They Shall Not Grow Old

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Walking Tall

Available December 2

Alien Worlds

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

Battleship

Big Fat Liar

Carlito’s Way

Children of Men

Fierce

Half Baked

Hazel Brugger: Tropical

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Available December 3

Break

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

Available December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Big Mouth: Season 4

Bombay Rose

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Selena: The Series

Wir Können Nicht Anders

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting

Available December 5

Detention

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Available December 6

Everybody Knows

Available December 7

Ava (2020)

Available December 8

Emicida: AmarElo—É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Available December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose

The Surgeon’s Cut

Available December 10

Alice in Borderland

Available December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Canvas

Giving Voice

El desorden que dejas

Available December 14

A California Christmas

Hilda: Season 2

Available December 15

PAW Patrol: Season 7

Pup Academy: Season 1-2

Song Exploder: Volume 2

Available December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

Break it All: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In—The Lockdown Special

Available December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Sweet Home

Available December 22

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Available December 23

Your Name Engraved Herein

Available December 24

A Dog’s Way Home

Holmes & Watson

Available December 25

El testamento de la abuela

Rogue

Available December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

DNA

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

Available December 28

A Simple Favor

Cops and Robber

Isn’t It Romantic

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Available December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

Equinox

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

Wentworth: Season 8

Available December 31

A Nice Girl Like You

Best of Stand-Up 2020

The Children Act

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Hotel Artemis

Sorry to Bother You

Leaving Netflix this month

2 Fast 2 Furious (December 2)

Billy Madison (December 2)

Fast & Furious (December 2)

Fast & Furious 6 (December 2)

Fast Five (December 2)

Furious 7 (December 2)

The Fast and the Furious (December 2)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (December 2)

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6 (December 30)

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9 (December 31)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6 (December 31)

