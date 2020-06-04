Luminato Festival Toronto: Virtual 2020

Toronto’s international arts festival is going virtual!

From June 11-13 Toronto’s annual international arts festival presents 3 days of theatre, music, film, late night DJ & VJ sets, world premieres and gems from past Luminato Festivals.

Streaming for free on luminatofestival.com, the virtual festival will feature an array of events including a cooking and singing session with award-winning Canadian soprano Measha Brueggergosman, R. Murray Schafer’s epic theatrical oratorio Apocalypsis with a cast of 1,000, conversation about climate change and activism with UK-based live artist Amy Sharrocks and much more.

View the schedule now on luminatofestival.com.