Inside Nina Dobrev’s celebrity-studded, Coachella-themed 30th birthday party
Over the weekend, Toronto-bred actress Nina Dobrev, of Degrassi and Vampire Diaries fame, hosted an over-the-top 30th birthday bash in L.A. with a star-studded guest list that included Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Vin Diesel. It was Coachella-themed (sorry, “Nina-chella”–themed), which meant there was no shortage of flower crowns, fringed crop tops and heart-shaped sunnies. Here are some of the most outrageous snaps from the party, featuring a heavily-filtered MirMir photo booth and lots of dance moves.
Dobrev wore Dior for the occasion:
Later, she changed into something fringier. Zedd stopped by to DJ the party:
The Casamigos was flowing:
Dobrev thought of all the details, even wristbands:
Vin Diesel, one of her co-stars in 2017’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage, and Zoey Deutch were there:
Clearly, he was happy to see her:
Getting a little warm there, Vin?
Shawn Mendes was also there, sporting a flower crown:
So was Brampton songstress Alessia Cara:
Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough showed up for a photo-op in front of Nina’s custom “Ninachella” backdrop:
There was also a neon “Ninachella” sign. Hough’s husband, Canadian hockey player Brooks Laich, came as her plus one:
Like all good dance parties, there was a Whitney Houston sing-along:
And plenty of girls-only photo shoots:
Vampire Diaries co-star Kayla Ewell partied with her husband, Tanner Novlan:
Dobrev shared a moment with Vanessa Hudgens:
Hudgens also hung out with Seth MacFarlane:
There was a Momofuku Milk Bar cake to top off the evening: