Inside the Maverick Social Club’s new pop-up, an exclusive party hosted by Toronto Life and Empire Communities

On June 27, some of Toronto’s finest came together to celebrate the Maverick Social Club’s newest members-only pop-up on King West for an evening of eating, drinking, dancing and snapping selfies. The event was the latest addition to a bill of unique and exclusive parties in and around King West, hosted by Empire Communities in partnership with Toronto Life, with a handpicked guest list of movers, shakers and some of the city’s most notable.

First, meet the people who made the event possible: Dan Flomen (EVP Sales at Empire Communities), Ken Hunt (Publisher of Toronto Life), Sue MacKay (Marketing VP at Empire Communities), Tim Royds (Chief Operating Officer at Empire Communities) and Paul Golini (EVP Industry Relations and Co-founder of Empire Communities). Hunt helped kick off the party by saying a few words to the crowd. “I am blown away by what the Empire team has accomplished here. The Maverick Social Club was a brilliant idea that has become a massive achievement.”

Some of Assembly Chef’s Hall’s top vendors—including Bar Reyna, Hibiscus and Bluenose Lobster—were on-site to serve up crowd-pleasers like lamb baklava (some guests said it looked too pretty to eat) and mini lobster rolls.

Bartenders poured a variety of libations, including beer by Great Lakes Brewery and the evening’s signature drink, The Maverick Sour.

There was even a ping-pong table for those looking to get a little competitive.

Short & Sweet Bakeshop made for a sweet evening with signature cupcakes and a multi-coloured cake filled with sprinkles. Guests had an Instagram-worthy photo-op with the Bakeshop’s sprinkle-filled bathtub and balloon wall.

Toronto DJs Guillaume Viau and Ace Dillinger played favourites like Modest Mouse, MGMT and the Red Hot Chili Peppers to get the dance floor pumping.

Here are some more shots from the evening: