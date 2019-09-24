Highlights of Elevate King West, September 25 and 26

Highlights of Elevate King West, September 25 and 26

For two days, Elevate sprawls across the King West neighbourhood for a series of buzzy meet-ups, food and drink feasts, and surprise appearances. Here's a sampling of the events.





For full schedule, see Elevate.ca

1. Movie Night at Belgian Moon Brewery

At the west end of the Stackt Market, Belgian Moon Brewery will host a unique outdoor film screening experience—catch a sci-fi favourite on the big screen with Bluetooth headphones for a truly immersive cinematic journey. 28 Bathurst St.

2. Stackt Wellness Zone

Toronto’s newest market, built out of 120 shipping containers, will host the Stackt Wellness Zone with pop-ups from a variety of health, beauty and lifestyle brands. Head here for strength training and tai chi classes, healthy eating discoveries, and green spaces to unwind in. 28 Bathurst St.

3. Strike a Pose with Serge Ibaka

Toronto Raptors power forward Serge Ibaka will be the star attraction at Love Child, the Instagram-friendly open-concept space that’s equal parts co-working hub and social club. Enter for a chance to rub shoulders with the NBA champion; stay for the cocktails, tunes and revelry. After 9 p.m. Love Child, 69 Bathurst St.

4. Brooke Lynn Hytes at EFS

The Queen of the North from Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will grace the stage at EFS on Thursday, Sept. 26 to headline a dazzling line-up of Toronto’s best drag talent. An impressive 5,000 square feet of indoor space, EFS is a unique club in the Fashion District, and its one-of-a-kind rooftop patio is an oasis lined with cozy cabana seating. 647 King St. W.

5. Regulars

The neighbourhood bar, inspired by 1920s casinos and Hollywood’s golden age, hosts Elevate cocktail specials, live music, DJs and social hour from 4 to 7 p.m. 668 King St. W.

6. Lighthouse Labs Presents: The Before Party

An expert in preparing people for new careers, Lighthouse Labs will prepare you for your night at Elevate King West. The Before Party has all the tools you’ll need to prep for the evening, such as refreshments and charging stations. 662 King St. W.

7. Hoppy Hour

Stop by Northern Maverick’s brewery and patio for Hoppy Hour ($5 snacks and $5 lager from 4 to 6:30 p.m.), brewery tours and flight specials (from 4 to 7 p.m.), and after 10 p.m., a DJ and late-night bottle service. Northern Maverick Brewing Co., 115 Bathurst St.

8. The Parlour

Visit this late-night lounge during Elevate King West for Casamigos punch bowls, plus the chance to sabre a bottle of champagne and win a bottle of Veuve Clicquot. The space has exposed brick walls, a hidden patio and courtyard, and great pizza. 642 King St. W.

9. SAP’s Celebration of Champions with the Larry O’Brien Trophy

SAP knows that success is built by a dream team of hardworking, passtionate leaders. That’s why, together with its partners at EY, SAP is bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Lavelle’s rooftop for a celebration of champions. Invited guests will get the chance to snap photos with the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship trophy against the city skyline. Watch for suprise guests. Lavelle, 627 King St. W.

10. Michele Romanow at Goldie

Located in a heritage townhouse with a stunning interior by designer Kayla Pongrac, Goldie is a multi-level cocktail bar, lounge and open kitchen that reflects the hip sensibilities of the neighbourhood while paying tribute to Toronto’s storied past. Stop by to see Elevate’s Main Stage speakers, including a special guest appearance by Dragons’ Den star Michele Romanow on Sept 26. 619 King St. W.

11. Dinner at Lee

When you think of Toronto’s culinary scene, one name that always comes to mind is Susur Lee. Step inside Lee, the master chef’s flagship restaurant, for a banquet feast that blends Chinese culinary traditions with classic

European techniques. 601 King St. W.

12. Elevate House

Follow the lights and red carpet to Elevate’s official after-party destination. The pop-up Elevate House lounge is the perfect place to mix and mingle while enjoying bottle service and A-list entertainment, including live music and surprise performances. From 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. 602 King St. W.

13. Yakitori at Sara

Take a break from Elevate’s bustle with this restaurant’s calm, clean, minimalist design and menu of multicultural small plates. For a true disconnect, sit on the front patio and try a blind yakitori tasting. 98 Portland St.

14. Akon at HP house

Visit HP at Meridian Hall or MaRS for your chance to win tickets to the LIT blowout, featuring a performance by Akon, a battle against gaming star missharvey on an OMEN, photo activations and much more. Sept. 25 only. 473 Adelaide St. W.

15. The Keg King West

Visit the steakhouse and bar for the finest aged cuts of steak, classic cocktails, delicious appetizers and succulent seafood. 560 King St. W.

16. Chobani Debut at Shook

Just in from the US: Chobani’s plant-based products will make their Toronto debut at Shook. Pop in to try America’s delicious tasting coconut blend and stay for the Israeli-inspired plates at Toronto’s newly minted vegetarian restaurant. 77 Portland St.

17. Pizza Party in the Alleyway

Pizzeria Libretto lights up the laneway for Elevate King West with their friends and neighbours at iQ Office Suites. Drop by for fresh, hot, Neapolitan-style pizza, Lost Craft beer and cider, and plenty of special activations. Pizza Libretto, 545 King St. W.

18. Eelevated Pub

This Irish public house is offering Elevate festival pass-holders 20 per cent off food from 4 to 7 p.m., plus $5 Elevate cocktails and a selection of beer. Swing by to hear Re.verse, Toronto’s fave instrumental beat trio. Belfast Love, 548 King St. W.

19. Collective Arts Block Party

Collective Arts’ art and brewing party combines amazing beer, cider and the brand’s new gin with a hopping array of DJs, live art and food trucks. Plus: a Ferris wheel! 533 King St. W.

20. Salesforce: #WeTheTrailblazers Lounge

Drop by the Salesforce Mobile Greenhouse at Meridian Hall for your chance to receive an invitation-only pass to the party of the week at Early Mercy—a lounge for innovators and iconoclasts, with cool cocktails, great food and lively music. Sept. 25 only. Early Mercy, 540 King St. W.

21. Welcome Hoame

Hoame, North America’s largest modern meditation studio, presents an elevated exercise in self-care, including a guided sound bath for deep relaxation (11 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 26) and an immersive experience in total darkness with headsets that play binaural beats (12 a.m. on Sept. 25 and 9 p.m. on Sept. 26). Director X will attend. Advance registration required. 30 Adelaide St. W.

22. Pinchos y Sangria at Patria

Hit the patio at Patria for an authentic Spanish fiesta with live music, pinchos and sangria. The restaurant spans two floors of a richly coloured space, and the kitchen serves authentic paellas, an ever-changing selection of fresh seafood and an extensive list of Spanish wines. 478 King St. W.

23. Bourbon and Rock n Roll

Step inside Weslodge’s iconic yellow doors to enjoy hand-crafted bourbon cocktails, a sophisticated Western-inspired menu and strums of electric guitar over two nights of rock and roll appreciation. Weslodge is the ultimate modern-day saloon—featuring the best rock and hip hop, expertly mixed libations, and North American cuisine. Weslodge, 480 King St. W.

24. Mira Pisco Party

Enjoy a night of pisco sours and live Latin American beats on the terrace, or turn up the heat on the dance floor. Mira’s Peruvian menu offers a creative and contemporary take on authentic dishes, including a wide selection of fresh seafood in a variety of ceviches and tiraditos, plus mouth-watering anticuchos. 420A Wellington St. W.

PLUS: Digital Mirror

Digital Mirror’s award-winning photo activations will be peppered throughout Elevate King West. This includes the Social Roamer—a handheld photobooth with Snapchat-like filters—and the curvy Marilyn photobooth experience with glam lighting and augmented-reality effects. Various outdoor locations along King West.