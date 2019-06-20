Here’s what the Raptors look like as Simpsons characters
It’s been a whole week since the Raptors made history and sent the entire nation into a Kawhi-obsessed basketball frenzy. Their win has inspired some phenomenal murals, memes and future Drake lyrics, but our favourite creations come from this Toronto-based graphic designer, who turned the entire team into Simpsons characters. To commemorate the week-iversary of the win, here’s a look at the best illustrations.
Here’s the whole gang:
If the championships taught us anything, it’s that Kawhi really is a fun guy:
It looks like America threw up all over Toronto here:
This one is a tribute to Serge Ibaka’s How Hungry are You? YouTube show:
Here’s Fred VanVleet taking five with Grandpa Abe:
KD had his eye on the prize:
Let’s not forget about DeMar DeRozan, the self-described sacrificial lamb:
Or Nav Bhatia:
Here’s Kyle Lowry poppin’ bottles:
Five hours later…:
All of Plant Guy’s wildest dreams came true:
And here’s fun guy Kawhi in Niagara Falls:
