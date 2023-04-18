Ghosted, starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans—plus everything else we’re excited to watch this week

Here are the 10 most-anticipated titles hitting Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Crave

The stars are out this week—on the streamers, that is—thanks to a crop of new TV shows and films featuring A-list talent. Chris Evans and Ana de Armas lead Ghosted, an action rom-com about a man who discovers that the woman he’s interested in is a spy; Rachel Weisz pulls double duty playing twins in Dead Ringers, a remake of David Cronenberg’s 1988 psychological thriller; and Keri Russell (Felicity, The Americans) makes her return to TV in The Diplomat, a political drama about a woman whose new job places her in the middle of an international crisis. Here are our 10 most-anticipated titles debuting on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus and Crave.

10. A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix)



What does a workaholic travel executive (Rachael Leigh Cook) do after an unexpected break-up? Go on a much needed vacation, obviously—albeit one that involves learning about the tourism industry in Vietnam. While there, sparks fly between her and a Vietnamese expat tour guide (Scott Ly), who encourages her to go beyond her comfort zone. April 21

9. Longest Third Date (Netflix)



After quickly hitting it off, Khani and Matt decided to be adventurous and go on a trip to Costa Rica for their third date—just before the pandemic shut the world down in March of 2020. This documentary chronicles their budding relationship as they adjust to sheltering in place and learn how to live with one another. April 18

8. Wild Isles (Prime Video)



The latest David Attenborough–narrated docuseries explores the diverse wildlife of the British Isles. Filmed at more than 145 locations over three years, the five episodes showcase woodland, grassland and aquatic creatures like seal-hunting orcas, white-tailed eagles and barnacle geese. April 21

7. Drops of God (Apple TV Plus)



When world-famous oenologist Alexandre Léger dies, he leaves behind a huge and highly covetable wine collection. In this multilingual French and Japanese drama—adapted from an award-winning manga—Léger’s estranged daughter, Camille (Fleur Geffrier), and his protégé, Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita), compete to claim the inheritance. April 21

6. Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)



Growing up, most of us read at least one of Judy Blume’s award-winning books, like Forever; Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret; or Blubber. Now, the author’s own story enters the spotlight. Featuring interviews and appearances by celebrities including Lena Dunham, Molly Ringwald and Samantha Bee, this documentary delves into the influence Blume’s books have had on young readers and their comings-of-age—as well as the many battles the author has faced against bans and censorship. April 21

5. The Diplomat (Netflix)



Keri Russell stars in this high-stakes political drama as a career diplomat who lands a big job that she doesn’t believe she’s well suited for—which has consequences for her career and marriage. To make matters worse, the new gig tosses her into the middle of an international crisis. April 20

4. Somebody Somewhere, season two (Crave)



This intimate dramedy follows Sam (Bridget Everett), who has returned to her hometown in Kansas to care for her ailing sister and, upon her sister’s death, finds herself facing a midlife crisis. In season two, Sam finally feels more comfortable back in Kansas and continues her journey of self-discovery alongside her loving best friend, Joel (Jeff Hiller). April 23

3. Dead Ringers (Prime Video)



Rachel Weisz plays twin gynecologists in this miniseries based on David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name. The Mantle sisters lack healthy boundaries and share everything, from lovers to drugs—including a willingness to push ethical boundaries to treat patients struggling with fertility issues. April 21

2. Mrs. Davis (Crave)



The latest trippy sci-fi series from acclaimed writer-producer Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen) is set in a world in which an omniscient AI being has become a God-like figure and is relied on by billions of people. The show follows Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin), an unconventional motorcycle-riding nun who opposes the AI’s takeover and is determined to take it down. April 20

1. Ghosted (Apple TV Plus)



Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in this action rom-com as Sadie and Cole, a duo who go on a promising first date. But, after Sadie stops responding to Cole’s messages, the boy-next-door decides to track her down—and discovers that she’s a secret agent trying to save the world. April 21