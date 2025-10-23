Fort Myers: A sun-filled getaway just three hours from Toronto

Escaping our brutal winters is practically animal instinct. Each fall, as temperatures begin to dip, northern migratory birds make their way south, with more than 250 species settling for the winter along the pristine shorelines of Fort Myers. They’re onto one of the best-kept secrets for snowbirds.

While many look to far-flung destinations for their dose of vitamin D, it’s worth following these in-the-know birds to white-sand beaches, laid-back island vibes, abundant natural attractions and tropical cuisine, all closer to home than you’d expect. Located just three hours from Toronto, with daily direct service from Porter, Air Canada and WestJet, Fort Myers offers everything you want in a sun-filled getaway—and more—minus the need for connecting flights and other travel hassles.

Pristine nature at your doorstep

With more than 80 kilometres of glistening shores fronting warm turquoise waters, the beach is Fort Myers’ most obvious draw. But this southwest Floridian hotspot, situated on the Gulf of Mexico, offers far more than your typical fun in the sun. As the seashell and tarpon fishing capitals of the world—not to mention the coastline that’s home to the greatest concentration of bluenose dolphins—nature is just about the only thing about Fort Myers that isn’t low key.

Whether your preferred way to take in these natural pleasures is soaking them up from the sand or getting active, options abound. The Great Calusa Blueway, a more than 300-kilometre marked trail for canoeing and kayaking, meanders throughout Fort Myers’ bays and backwaters, with access points throughout the region. Paddle through the protected mangroves of Tarpon Bay and splash and play among brightly striped turtles against a backdrop of six-foot-tall leather ferns in the 1,200-acre Hickey Creek preserve, just two great stops along the route.

Fort Myers is also home to more than 100 coastal and barrier islands. While they all offer the most colourful and picturesque sunsets around, each has a different personality and a different take on island life. For example, you’ll find true barefoot paradise on North Captiva Island, a car-free destination accessible only by boat or private plane. More than half of this tiny barrier island—less than a kilometre wide in some spots—is a protected nature reserve, the perfect location for seashell collecting, bird spotting and watching manatees and dolphins frolicking in the warm sea.

Beyond the beach

Coastal pleasures infuse every aspect of life in Fort Myers, well beyond the beach.

As you might imagine, visitors here can find seafood at every turn, from casual food trucks to chic fine dining. And if you can’t tear yourself away from the sand, there are ample beach bars where you can cool off with a frozen drink and seafood-based fare. Even movie night here is bound to make a splash—literally. At Sun Splash Waterpark in Cape Coral, the whole family can enjoy “dive-in” movies projected on a massive screen while floating in Paradise Cove, a new $4-million wave pool.

And at the end of the day, Fort Myers’ accommodations are also memorable. For modern comfort, check out the newly opened Shalimar Beach Resort, the first new hotel on Sanibel Island in more than 40 years. The 33-room beachfront property was carefully designed to be sensitive to its natural environment and offers studios and one- and two-bedroom villas. Or, opt for the historic, Old Florida charm of Gasparilla Inn on Boca Grande, recently named the number one resort in Florida by Travel + Leisure readers. Just like the beach, the options seem endless.

