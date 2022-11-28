Firefly Lane is back—and everything else on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and Crave

As we settle into winter, you may be shutting in and looking to your screens for some comfort. Find it this week with Willow, a sequel series to the ’80s cult fantasy classic of the same name, or with best friends Tully and Kate , played by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke , in the second season of Firefly Lane. There’s also Lady Chatterley’s Lover, an adaptation of the infamously steamy romance novel, and the second season of the clever Gary Oldman–led espionage drama Slow Horses. Here are our picks for the most notable new titles available on Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Prime Video and Crave this week.

Willow

Back in 1988, George Lucas and Ron Howard teamed up to create the fantasy-adventure film Willow, about a young farmer tasked with protecting a baby from an evil queen. At the time, it received mixed reviews, but it has since developed a cult following. This new series, made without Lucas’s involvement, serves as a sequel, with Warwick Davis returning in the titular role as a sorcerer who must lead a group of misfits on a dangerous rescue mission. November 30

Darby and the Dead

There are people from high school you probably never want to see again. Unfortunately for unpopular teen Darby Harper (Riele Downs), things are a bit more complicated than that in this coming-of-age comedy. Darby can see the dead, and her school’s Queen Bee (Auli’i Cravalho), who died in a freak accident, won’t stop begging Darby to throw her a lavish 17th birthday party, thrusting Darby into the social spotlight. December 2

Criminal Minds: Evolution

After its finale in 2020, fans of the long-running police procedural Criminal Minds were eager to see their favourite characters return to solve more twisted murders. Their hopes have been answered with this continuation series, which reunites OG cast members like Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster to face off against a network of serial killers formed during the pandemic. Now streaming

Snack vs. Chef

Comedians Megan Stalter and Hari Kondabolu host this food competition series, which challenges a group of chefs to recreate some of the most iconic and nostalgic snacks—think Oreos and Cheetos—to the best of their ability. The last chef left standing will take home $50,000. November 30

Firefly Lane (Season 2, Part 1)

There’s plenty of drama in the second and final season of this multiple-timeline tale that tracks the relationship between best friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke). But there’s just one question that viewers really want answered: What happened between the two women that was enough to seemingly end their decades-long friendship? December 2

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell star as Connie and Oliver, an unhappy aristocratic woman and an estate gamekeeper who start a secret affair, in this latest adaptation of the once-controversial novel of the same name. When Connie’s sexual awakening leads to deeper feelings, she’s torn between following her heart and playing the role society expects of her. December 2

“Sr.”

Before his filmmaker father died last year, Robert Downey Jr. decided to make a movie about him. The result is a tender, unique documentary that chronicles Robert Downey Sr.’s life, career and relationship with his son while exploring larger themes of art, generational trauma and healing. December 2

Slow Horses (Season 2)

Gary Oldman is back for another season of this espionage thriller in which he plays veteran MI5 agent Jackson Lamb, the leader of a group of fumbling, outcast spies. This time around, Cold War–era secrets emerge, and the group must rally in order to thwart a major disaster. December 2

Three Pines

Adapted from Canadian writer Louise Penny’s series of novels featuring Chief Inspector Armand Gamache, the mystery series Three Pines stars Alfred Molina as a kind-hearted member of the Sûreté du Québec who is asked to lead an investigation into a string of strange murders in an idyllic yet odd village in the Eastern Townships. Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Rossif Sutherland and Tantoo Cardinal also star. December 2

Meet Me in the Bathroom

For many, the early 2000s were the last great age of rock ’n’ roll, particularly in New York. This documentary, inspired by Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name, examines that era through never-before-seen archival footage and audio interviews with a focus on notable bands of the moment, including The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. November 30