Everything we know about Stephan James, the star of If Beale Street Could Talk

Over the past year, Scarborough-born actor Stephan James has morphed from obscure Toronto actor into rising Hollywood star. Now, he’s taking on his biggest role yet as the star of If Beale Street Could Talk, scheduled to hit theatres this month. The drama, an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel, is Barry Jenkins’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Moonlight. Here’s everything we know about the Canadian actor:

Yes, he was on Degrassi

Like many actors who have gone on to make their mark in multiplexes around the world, James’ first major screen credits came from television appearances. Following in the footsteps of Degrassi’s celebrity alumni (ahem, Drake), James spent a few semesters at Degrassi High as a cast member of The Next Generation playing Julian Williams.

He went to Toronto’s oldest high school

James, now 24, attended Jarvis Collegiate Institute at Jarvis and Wellesley streets. He kicked off his professional acting career at 16, but still made time to participate in school plays.

His parents are from Jamaica

James’ parents came to Canada from Spanish Town, the capital of St. Catherine in Jamaica. His mom was a single parent to three children and a social worker. James said that growing up, she always emphasized that “school comes first.”

Acting is a family affair

There are a handful of sibling duos at work in Hollywood—Afflecks, Hemsworths, Gyllenhaals. Over the past few years, James and his older brother, Shamier Anderson, have also been climbing the ranks.

James has ascended to leading-man status in big-box films, but Anderson is no slouch. He’s likely best known for his leading role in the horror series Wynonna Earp, and he’s also appeared on dozens of television shows and TV movies, including Skins, Rookie Blue, Trailer Park Boys and the Netflix series Dear White People. “He was just someone in front of me, somebody who was tangible, who I could see and say, he was doing incredible work and maybe I can follow in his footsteps in some capacity,” James told the Toronto Star in 2016.