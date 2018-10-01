Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October 2018
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Sabrina the Teenage Witch is straying away from its ’90s sitcom roots for this horror revamp, loosely based on the 2014 comic book series. Cast as a “dark coming-of-age story,” the plot centres around the beloved Sabrina Spellman’s 16th birthday—a rite of passage that closely resembles a demonic tea party, where participants must sign Satan’s autograph book with blood before venturing off to the spirit realm. Faced with a choice between magic-filled witch world and human life, Sabrina (played by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka) tries to sift through her identity as a half-mortal, all while wrestling occult forces that threaten her and her family. This Vancouver-shot series is the latest from the creators of Riverdale. October 26.
Riverdale: Season 3
Speaking of Riverdale, after a dramatic season two finale, where red-headed hero Archie Andrews was arrested for murder and taken away in handcuffs, the binge-worthy drama returns to Netflix for a new season. While the plot up to this point has been centred around murder, the show’s director said the upcoming episodes are heavily focused on friendships and romances (a mix of True Detective season one and Dungeons & Dragons, apparently). But what would Riverdale be without at least one rogue killer on the loose? Betty and Jughead fans will be happy to hear that a new mysterious murder spree reunites the couple for another season of teen crime fighting. October 11.
Bodyguard
Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it picked up streaming rights for BBC’s Bodyguard—a six-part thriller that shattered viewing records in the U.K., with 10.4 million people tuning in for the first episode. The show follows Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, who stars as an Afghanistan war veteran assigned to protect a major political player responsible for the conflict in the Middle East. Praised for its suspense and mind-bending plot twists, the drama is billed to be one of the most addictive Netflix releases to date. October 24.
The Kindergarten Teacher
After its award-winning debut at Sundance, director Sara Colangelo’s English-language remake of this 2014 Israeli drama screened at this year’s TIFF as part of a special bill of Netflix films. In it, Maggie Gyllenhaal stars as a long-time teacher who takes an interest in one of her five-year-old students after she overhears him reciting precocious poetry. What starts as a desire to help cultivate his talent turns into an unhealthy obsession and soon, her actions escalate into complete recklessness. October 12.
Operation Finale
Based on a true story, Twilight director Chris Weitz revisits one of the most important chapters in history for Operation Finale. The spy thriller retells the complicated mission to track down Adolf Eichmann, one of the main organizers of the Holocaust. It was reported that he died soon after the collapse of Nazi Germany, but the Israeli intelligence agency quickly discovered that he was living a secret life in a suburb of Buenos Aires and set off to capture him so he could stand trial in Israel. Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List, Shutter Island) stars as Eichmann, while Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac takes on a role as intelligence team member Peter Malkin. October 3.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available October 1
Anger Management
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
The Purge: Election Year
Warcraft
Available October 2
Joe Rogan: Strange Times
MeatEater: Season 7
Available October 3
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Angela’s Christmas
Casper
Dawn of the Dead
Dune
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Spy Game
Available October 4
Star: Season 3
Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode
Available October 5
Big Mouth: Season 2
Dancing Queen
Élite
Empire Games
Little Things: Season 2
Malevolent
Private Life
Super Monsters Save Halloween
Super Monsters: Season 2
The Rise of Phoenixes
YG Future Strategy Office
Available October 6
Little Things: Season 1
Available October 8
Mo Amer: The Vagabond
Available October 9
Inferno
Supergirl: Season 3
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4
Available October 10
22 July
Available October 11
Salt Fat Acid Heat
Available October 12
Apostle
Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
FightWorld
ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell
The Haunting of Hill House
Available October 13
Dynasty: Season 2
Available October 14
A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities
Available October 15
Octonauts: Seasons 2-4
The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments
Available October 16
Black Lightning: Season 2
Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up
Travelers: Season 2
Available October 19
Accidentally in Love
Ask the Doctor
Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
Derren Brown: Sacrifice
Distrito Salvaje
Gnome Alone
Haunted
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
Illang: The Wolf Brigade
Larva Island
Making a Murderer: Part 2
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3
The Night Comes For Us
Wanderlust
Available October 20
Halloween
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Sinister
The Cabin in the Woods
Available October 21
Robozuna
The Cured
Available October 22
The Secret Life of Pets
Available October 23
Adam Sandler 100% Fresh
Available October 24
Batman Ninja
Available October 25
Great News: Season 2
Hell or High Water
Available October 26
Been So Long
Castlevania: Season 2
Dovlatov
Jefe
Shirkers
Terrorism Close Calls
Available October 27
Girl from Nowhere
Available October 28
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Certain Women
Collateral Beauty
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Available October 30
Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
The Degenerates
Available October 31
Gun City