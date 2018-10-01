Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in October 2018

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sabrina the Teenage Witch is straying away from its ’90s sitcom roots for this horror revamp, loosely based on the 2014 comic book series. Cast as a “dark coming-of-age story,” the plot centres around the beloved Sabrina Spellman’s 16th birthday—a rite of passage that closely resembles a demonic tea party, where participants must sign Satan’s autograph book with blood before venturing off to the spirit realm. Faced with a choice between magic-filled witch world and human life, Sabrina (played by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka) tries to sift through her identity as a half-mortal, all while wrestling occult forces that threaten her and her family. This Vancouver-shot series is the latest from the creators of Riverdale. October 26.

Riverdale: Season 3

Speaking of Riverdale, after a dramatic season two finale, where red-headed hero Archie Andrews was arrested for murder and taken away in handcuffs, the binge-worthy drama returns to Netflix for a new season. While the plot up to this point has been centred around murder, the show’s director said the upcoming episodes are heavily focused on friendships and romances (a mix of True Detective season one and Dungeons & Dragons, apparently). But what would Riverdale be without at least one rogue killer on the loose? Betty and Jughead fans will be happy to hear that a new mysterious murder spree reunites the couple for another season of teen crime fighting. October 11.

Bodyguard

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it picked up streaming rights for BBC’s Bodyguard—a six-part thriller that shattered viewing records in the U.K., with 10.4 million people tuning in for the first episode. The show follows Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden, who stars as an Afghanistan war veteran assigned to protect a major political player responsible for the conflict in the Middle East. Praised for its suspense and mind-bending plot twists, the drama is billed to be one of the most addictive Netflix releases to date. October 24.

The Kindergarten Teacher

After its award-winning debut at Sundance, director Sara Colangelo’s English-language remake of this 2014 Israeli drama screened at this year’s TIFF as part of a special bill of Netflix films. In it, Maggie Gyllenhaal stars as a long-time teacher who takes an interest in one of her five-year-old students after she overhears him reciting precocious poetry. What starts as a desire to help cultivate his talent turns into an unhealthy obsession and soon, her actions escalate into complete recklessness. October 12.

Operation Finale

Based on a true story, Twilight director Chris Weitz revisits one of the most important chapters in history for Operation Finale. The spy thriller retells the complicated mission to track down Adolf Eichmann, one of the main organizers of the Holocaust. It was reported that he died soon after the collapse of Nazi Germany, but the Israeli intelligence agency quickly discovered that he was living a secret life in a suburb of Buenos Aires and set off to capture him so he could stand trial in Israel. Ben Kingsley (Schindler’s List, Shutter Island) stars as Eichmann, while Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac takes on a role as intelligence team member Peter Malkin. October 3.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available October 1

Anger Management

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

The Purge: Election Year

Warcraft

Available October 2

Joe Rogan: Strange Times

MeatEater: Season 7

Available October 3

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein

Angela’s Christmas

Casper

Dawn of the Dead

Dune

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Spy Game

Available October 4

Star: Season 3

Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

Available October 5

Big Mouth: Season 2

Dancing Queen

Élite

Empire Games

Little Things: Season 2

Malevolent

Private Life

Super Monsters Save Halloween

Super Monsters: Season 2

The Rise of Phoenixes

YG Future Strategy Office

Available October 6

Little Things: Season 1

Available October 8

Mo Amer: The Vagabond

Available October 9

Inferno

Supergirl: Season 3

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

Available October 10

22 July

Available October 11

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Available October 12

Apostle

Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil

Feminists: What Were They Thinking?

FightWorld

ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff

Tarzan and Jane: Season 2

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell

The Haunting of Hill House



Available October 13

Dynasty: Season 2

Available October 14

A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities

Available October 15

Octonauts: Seasons 2-4

The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

Available October 16

Black Lightning: Season 2

Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I’ll Shut Up

Travelers: Season 2

Available October 19

Accidentally in Love

Ask the Doctor

Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series

Derren Brown: Sacrifice

Distrito Salvaje

Gnome Alone

Haunted

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2

Illang: The Wolf Brigade

Larva Island

Making a Murderer: Part 2

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3

The Night Comes For Us

Wanderlust

Available October 20

Halloween

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Sinister

The Cabin in the Woods

Available October 21

Robozuna

The Cured

Available October 22

The Secret Life of Pets

Available October 23

Adam Sandler 100% Fresh

Available October 24

Batman Ninja

Available October 25

Great News: Season 2

Hell or High Water

Available October 26

Been So Long

Castlevania: Season 2

Dovlatov

Jefe

Shirkers

Terrorism Close Calls

Available October 27

Girl from Nowhere

Available October 28

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Certain Women

Collateral Beauty

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Available October 30

Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory

The Degenerates

Available October 31

Gun City