Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November

House of Cards: Season 6

Netflix’s House of Cards is credited for making the streaming service an entertainment powerhouse and now, after five seasons, the political drama is having its grand finale. For a while, the show’s fate seemed uncertain—after 2017’s sexual misconduct allegations against main character Kevin Spacey, who played Congressman Frank Underwood, producers kicked him to the curb and began brainstorming ways to kill off his character. In the new season, we learn the details of his death and watch his widow Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, take over as president. November 2.

The Other Side of the Wind

Orson Welles “new” film, edited 50 years after it was shot, is brilliant autobiographical satire mixed with meta movie madness. Its release was plagued by financial struggles, legal woes and death, but its decades-long cinematic journey—movie-worthy itself—finally comes to an end this month. Rewind to 1970: Welles spent six years shooting what would be his final work, but had to abandon it due to money troubles and in 1985, he died hunched over his typewriter. The negatives were discovered in a vault in a suburb of Paris and big-box producer Frank Marshall helped sort through nearly 100 hours of footage to bring it back to life. Ironically, the film is about an unfinished movie, which leaves many cinephiles wondering whether Welles’ planned the whole thing from the start. November 2.

Outlaw King

Billed to be just as epic as Game of Thrones (but with better fight scenes), this new historical drama from Oscar-nominated director David Mackenzie tells the true story of 14th-century rebel warrior Robert the Bruce, played by Chris Pine, who busted out his best Scottish accent for the role. Before the film’s international debut at TIFF this year, Pine expressed concerns about not wanting his steamy nude scene to overshadow the film, which follows the First War of Scottish Independence against England. November 9.

The Kominsky Method

Chuck Lorre—the sitcom king behind Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory—has a new brainchild. Now 66, Lorre was inspired to write a show based on what he knows: “getting older and entropy and the decay of the flesh.” It may sound gloomy, but the series is full of the same relatable humour that made Lorre famous. The plot, essentially a male re-vamp of Grace and Frankie, follows two lifelong friends—a once semi-successful actor who has reverted to life as a Hollywood talent coach (Michael Douglas) and his former agent (Alan Arkin)—as they navigate the quirks of aging, loss and prostate troubles. November 16.

The Christmas Chronicles

This festive classic in the making comes from the creators of Harry Potter and Home Alone and stars an impressively bearded Kurt Russell as a “cool” Santa. Taking bits and pieces from Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause, the plot of The Christmas Chronicles follows two siblings who try and catch a glimpse of good old Saint Nick on Christmas Eve, but instead end up bearing the ambitious responsibility of saving Christmas. If things pan out the same way they do in basically every holiday film ever created, they’ll probably succeed. November 22.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available November 1

21

Angela’s Christmas

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Beverly Hills Ninja

Children of Men

Disobedience

Ethel & Ernest

Follow This: Part 3

Jason Bourne

Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1

Look Who’s Talking Too

Lowriders

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Schitt’s Creek: Season 4

The Da Vinci Code

The Judgement

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Available November 2

Brainchild

ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black

The Holiday Calendar

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4

Available November 5

Homecoming: Season 1

John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons

Available November 6

Happy!: Season 1

Available November 7

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Live by Night

Love Actually

Robin Hood

Scent of a Woman

Smokin’ Aces

The Break-Up

Available November 9

Beat Bugs: Season 3

Medal of Honor

Spirit Riding Free: Season 7

Super Drags

Treehouse Detectives: Season 2

Westside

Available November 10

American Ultra

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Available November 12

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 8

Available November 13

Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin

Oh My Ghost

Warrior

Available November 14

The Flash: Season 5

Available November 15

May The Devil Take You

The Crew

Available November 16

Cam

Narcos: Mexico

Ponysitters Club: Season 2

Prince of Peoria

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Princess Switch

Available November 17

I Feel Pretty

Available November 19

Donald Glover: Weirdo

The Last Kingdom: Season 3

Available November 20

Kulipari: Dream Walker

Motown Magic

Sabrina

The Final Table

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia

Available November 21

The Tribe

Available November 22

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet

Available November 23

Fugitiva

Sick Note

Sick Note: Season 2

Sing Street

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2

Available November 24

Forever My Girl

Hostiles

Available November 25

Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

Available November 26

Bad Santa

Available November 27

Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel

Operation Red Sea

Available November 28

Bleed for This

Available November 29

Passengers

Soltera Codiciada

Available November 30

1983

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Baby

Death by Magic

F is for Family: Season 3

Happy as Lazzaro

Nicky Jam: El Ganador

Rajma Chawal

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2

The World Is Yours

Tiempo Compartido

Leaving Netflix this month

The Queen (November 1)

Central Intelligence (November 11)

Moonlight (November 21)

Philomena (November 29)

Doctor Strange (November 30)