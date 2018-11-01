Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in November
House of Cards: Season 6
Netflix’s House of Cards is credited for making the streaming service an entertainment powerhouse and now, after five seasons, the political drama is having its grand finale. For a while, the show’s fate seemed uncertain—after 2017’s sexual misconduct allegations against main character Kevin Spacey, who played Congressman Frank Underwood, producers kicked him to the curb and began brainstorming ways to kill off his character. In the new season, we learn the details of his death and watch his widow Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, take over as president. November 2.
The Other Side of the Wind
Orson Welles “new” film, edited 50 years after it was shot, is brilliant autobiographical satire mixed with meta movie madness. Its release was plagued by financial struggles, legal woes and death, but its decades-long cinematic journey—movie-worthy itself—finally comes to an end this month. Rewind to 1970: Welles spent six years shooting what would be his final work, but had to abandon it due to money troubles and in 1985, he died hunched over his typewriter. The negatives were discovered in a vault in a suburb of Paris and big-box producer Frank Marshall helped sort through nearly 100 hours of footage to bring it back to life. Ironically, the film is about an unfinished movie, which leaves many cinephiles wondering whether Welles’ planned the whole thing from the start. November 2.
Outlaw King
Billed to be just as epic as Game of Thrones (but with better fight scenes), this new historical drama from Oscar-nominated director David Mackenzie tells the true story of 14th-century rebel warrior Robert the Bruce, played by Chris Pine, who busted out his best Scottish accent for the role. Before the film’s international debut at TIFF this year, Pine expressed concerns about not wanting his steamy nude scene to overshadow the film, which follows the First War of Scottish Independence against England. November 9.
The Kominsky Method
Chuck Lorre—the sitcom king behind Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory—has a new brainchild. Now 66, Lorre was inspired to write a show based on what he knows: “getting older and entropy and the decay of the flesh.” It may sound gloomy, but the series is full of the same relatable humour that made Lorre famous. The plot, essentially a male re-vamp of Grace and Frankie, follows two lifelong friends—a once semi-successful actor who has reverted to life as a Hollywood talent coach (Michael Douglas) and his former agent (Alan Arkin)—as they navigate the quirks of aging, loss and prostate troubles. November 16.
The Christmas Chronicles
This festive classic in the making comes from the creators of Harry Potter and Home Alone and stars an impressively bearded Kurt Russell as a “cool” Santa. Taking bits and pieces from Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause, the plot of The Christmas Chronicles follows two siblings who try and catch a glimpse of good old Saint Nick on Christmas Eve, but instead end up bearing the ambitious responsibility of saving Christmas. If things pan out the same way they do in basically every holiday film ever created, they’ll probably succeed. November 22.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available November 1
21
Angela’s Christmas
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Beverly Hills Ninja
Children of Men
Disobedience
Ethel & Ernest
Follow This: Part 3
Jason Bourne
Katt Williams: The Pimp Chronicles: Pt. 1
Look Who’s Talking Too
Lowriders
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
Schitt’s Creek: Season 4
The Da Vinci Code
The Judgement
The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Available November 2
Brainchild
ReMastered: Tricky Dick & The Man in Black
The Holiday Calendar
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 4
Available November 5
Homecoming: Season 1
John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons
Available November 6
Happy!: Season 1
Available November 7
Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
Live by Night
Love Actually
Robin Hood
Scent of a Woman
Smokin’ Aces
The Break-Up
Available November 9
Beat Bugs: Season 3
Medal of Honor
Spirit Riding Free: Season 7
Super Drags
Treehouse Detectives: Season 2
Westside
Available November 10
American Ultra
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Available November 12
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 8
Available November 13
Loudon Wainwright III: Surviving Twin
Oh My Ghost
Warrior
Available November 14
The Flash: Season 5
Available November 15
May The Devil Take You
The Crew
Available November 16
Cam
Narcos: Mexico
Ponysitters Club: Season 2
Prince of Peoria
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Princess Switch
Available November 17
I Feel Pretty
Available November 19
Donald Glover: Weirdo
The Last Kingdom: Season 3
Available November 20
Kulipari: Dream Walker
Motown Magic
Sabrina
The Final Table
Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia
Available November 21
The Tribe
Available November 22
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet
Available November 23
Fugitiva
Sick Note
Sick Note: Season 2
Sing Street
To Build or Not to Build: Season 2
Available November 24
Forever My Girl
Hostiles
Available November 25
Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story
Available November 26
Bad Santa
Available November 27
Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross & Dave Attel
Operation Red Sea
Available November 28
Bleed for This
Available November 29
Passengers
Soltera Codiciada
Available November 30
1983
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding
Baby
Death by Magic
F is for Family: Season 3
Happy as Lazzaro
Nicky Jam: El Ganador
Rajma Chawal
Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 2
The World Is Yours
Tiempo Compartido
Leaving Netflix this month
The Queen (November 1)
Central Intelligence (November 11)
Moonlight (November 21)
Philomena (November 29)
Doctor Strange (November 30)