Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July 2018
Suits
Royals fans have a chance to catch the newly wedded Duchess of Sussex in her final appearance as attorney Rachel Zane on Suits. In season seven of Toronto’s favourite legal drama, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) starts his career as a legitimate lawyer, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) begins to position himself to take over the law firm Pearson Specter Litt and in what is essentially a dress rehearsal for her real-life walk down the aisle, Rachel ties the knot. July 12.
Orange is the New Black
After its most dramatic season finale yet, Orange is the New Black returns to Netflix this month with some big changes. In the final episode of season five, Litchfield prison—the backdrop for the popular TV drama for its last five seasons—is overrun by chaos in a three-day riot. The newest season follows ex-lovers and literal partners in crime Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) and Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as they try to navigate time in a new maximum security prison. July 27.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
True to its title, stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld takes some of America’s finest for caffeine-fuelled adventures and the occasional strange detour (like the time he drove a bus to a truck stop with Master of None’s Aziz Ansari, or the time police interrupted a conversation with Chris Rock). In his upcoming episodes, Seinfeld is joined by A-listers Jerry Lewis, Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle for what is guaranteed to be another season of laughs and strange chats. July 6.
Sacred Games
Based on the critically acclaimed 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, this new thriller series, set in the heart of Mumbai, explores corruption, politics and crime inside India’s economic renaissance. As the first Indian original series on Netflix, Sacred Games features some of the country’s best-known movie and Bollywood stars, including award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan. Ali Khan plays a sincere police officer who is looking to prove his worth. When he receives an anonymous phone call from a notorious crime lord, he learns that he has 25 days to save the city from destruction. July 6.
Good Girls
Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks stars in this new series as Beth Boland, an unsuspecting mother of four whose life takes an unexpected turn when she decides to rob a local grocery store with two of her suburban friends. In this crime meets comedy meets drama, American screenwriter Jenna Bans (known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives) creates an empowering look at what can happen when good girls go bad. July 3.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available July 1
A River Runs Through It
Barbie Dolphin Magic
Counterfeiting in Suburbia
District 9
Dogtown and Z-Boys
Hitch
Hot Fuzz
Jawbreaker
Kung Fu Panda 3
Now You See Me 2
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Return to the Blue Lagoon
Swiss Army Man
The Boss
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Within
Available July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Available July 3
The Comedy Lineup
Available July 4
A Beautiful Mind
American Graffiti
Brewster’s Millions
Charlie St. Cloud
Curious George
Mercury Rising
The Dream Team
The Family Man
Available July 5
Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (season two)
Available July 6
First Team: Juventus: Part B
The Fosters (Season 5)
Free Rein (Season 2)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 2)
I, Tonya
Samantha!
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
The Skin of The Wolf
White Fang
Available July 8
War Dogs
Available July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
Ratchet and Clank
Available July 10
All the Queen’s Horses
Baby Ballroom (Season 2)
Drug Lords (Season 2)
Available July 11
Mossad 101 (Season 2)
Available July 13
How It Ends
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now
Last Rampage
Sugar Rush
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants
Available July 15
Suicide Squad
Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)
Hollywood Weapons (Season 2)
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2
Available July 18
Queen of the South (Season 2)
Available July 19
The Stranger
Available July 20
Amazing Interiors
Dark Tourist
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose
Father of the Year
Final Space
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)
Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)
Mom and Dad
Available July 23
44 Pages
Better Call Saul (Season 3)
Sausage Party
The Devil and Father Amorth
Available July 24
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial
The Warning
Available July 27
The Bleeding Edge
Daddy’s Home 2
Extinction
Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome
Welcome to the Family
The Worst Witch (Season 2)
Available July 30
A Very Secret Service (Season 2)
Available July 31
Hinterland (Season 3)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3
Leaving Netflix this Month
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (July 1)
Dazed and Confused (July 1)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (July 1)
The Other Woman (July 1)
Rio 2 (July 1)
It’s Complicated (July 6)
Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (July 11)
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (July 14)
Lie to Me: Seasons 1-3 (July 25)
Braveheart (July 27)