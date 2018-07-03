Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in July 2018

Suits

Royals fans have a chance to catch the newly wedded Duchess of Sussex in her final appearance as attorney Rachel Zane on Suits. In season seven of Toronto’s favourite legal drama, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) starts his career as a legitimate lawyer, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) begins to position himself to take over the law firm Pearson Specter Litt and in what is essentially a dress rehearsal for her real-life walk down the aisle, Rachel ties the knot. July 12.

Orange is the New Black

After its most dramatic season finale yet, Orange is the New Black returns to Netflix this month with some big changes. In the final episode of season five, Litchfield prison—the backdrop for the popular TV drama for its last five seasons—is overrun by chaos in a three-day riot. The newest season follows ex-lovers and literal partners in crime Alex Vause (Laura Prepon) and Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as they try to navigate time in a new maximum security prison. July 27.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

True to its title, stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld takes some of America’s finest for caffeine-fuelled adventures and the occasional strange detour (like the time he drove a bus to a truck stop with Master of None’s Aziz Ansari, or the time police interrupted a conversation with Chris Rock). In his upcoming episodes, Seinfeld is joined by A-listers Jerry Lewis, Alec Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle for what is guaranteed to be another season of laughs and strange chats. July 6.

Sacred Games

Based on the critically acclaimed 2006 novel by Vikram Chandra, this new thriller series, set in the heart of Mumbai, explores corruption, politics and crime inside India’s economic renaissance. As the first Indian original series on Netflix, Sacred Games features some of the country’s best-known movie and Bollywood stars, including award-winning actor Saif Ali Khan. Ali Khan plays a sincere police officer who is looking to prove his worth. When he receives an anonymous phone call from a notorious crime lord, he learns that he has 25 days to save the city from destruction. July 6.

Good Girls

Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks stars in this new series as Beth Boland, an unsuspecting mother of four whose life takes an unexpected turn when she decides to rob a local grocery store with two of her suburban friends. In this crime meets comedy meets drama, American screenwriter Jenna Bans (known for her work on Grey’s Anatomy and Desperate Housewives) creates an empowering look at what can happen when good girls go bad. July 3.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available July 1

A River Runs Through It

Barbie Dolphin Magic

Counterfeiting in Suburbia

District 9

Dogtown and Z-Boys

Hitch

Hot Fuzz

Jawbreaker

Kung Fu Panda 3

Now You See Me 2

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Return to the Blue Lagoon

Swiss Army Man

The Boss

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Within

Available July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Available July 3

The Comedy Lineup

Available July 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Graffiti

Brewster’s Millions

Charlie St. Cloud

Curious George

Mercury Rising

The Dream Team

The Family Man

Available July 5

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast (season two)

Available July 6

First Team: Juventus: Part B

The Fosters (Season 5)

Free Rein (Season 2)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 2)

I, Tonya

Samantha!

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

The Skin of The Wolf

White Fang

Available July 8

War Dogs

Available July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Ratchet and Clank

Available July 10

All the Queen’s Horses

Baby Ballroom (Season 2)

Drug Lords (Season 2)

Available July 11

Mossad 101 (Season 2)

Available July 13

How It Ends

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Last Rampage

Sugar Rush

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Available July 15

Suicide Squad

Bonusfamiljen (Season 2)

Hollywood Weapons (Season 2)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2

Available July 18

Queen of the South (Season 2)

Available July 19

The Stranger

Available July 20

Amazing Interiors

Dark Tourist

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose

Father of the Year

Final Space

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 4)

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia (Season 2)

Mom and Dad

Available July 23

44 Pages

Better Call Saul (Season 3)

Sausage Party

The Devil and Father Amorth

Available July 24

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial

The Warning

Available July 27

The Bleeding Edge

Daddy’s Home 2

Extinction

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome

Welcome to the Family

The Worst Witch (Season 2)

Available July 30

A Very Secret Service (Season 2)

Available July 31

Hinterland (Season 3)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3

Leaving Netflix this Month

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (July 1)

Dazed and Confused (July 1)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (July 1)

The Other Woman (July 1)

Rio 2 (July 1)

It’s Complicated (July 6)

Disney’s Alice Through the Looking Glass (July 11)

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (July 14)

Lie to Me: Seasons 1-3 (July 25)

Braveheart (July 27)