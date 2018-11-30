Culture

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in December

Roma

Netflix has come a long way since its days of mailing out DVD rentals back in the early 2000s. Over the past year, the streaming giant has attempted to conquer Hollywood by pushing its way into prestigious film festivals like the Venice Film Festival and TIFF. Now, Netflix is embarking on a high-stakes quest to win an Oscar with Roma. The Spanish drama, written and directed by Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón (Gravity, Children of Men) is a biographical story about child-care workers in 1970s Mexico, inspired by his childhood nanny. Since its premiere in Venice this past summer, Roma has received glowing reviews and, regardless of whether it actually wins an Oscar next year, has still been hailed as one of the best films of 2018. December 14.

Dumplin’

Based on Julie Murphy’s teen novel, this new dramedy features Jennifer Aniston as a former Texas beauty queen. Her daughter, a plus-sized teenager who’s obsessed with Dolly Parton, enters a local pageant alongside a group of other outsiders in protest of unrealistic, Barbie-esque beauty expectations. Parton herself, now 72, was offered a role in the movie, but opted to write music for it, instead. The film features an entire album’s worth of new and re-recorded tracks, with appearances from Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples and Sia. December 7. 

Bird Box

Award-winning Danish film director Susanne Bier’s latest, a post-apocalyptic thriller, brings a Medusa equivalent into the modern world. The story takes place five years after an ominous creature drives the majority of the population into complete madness. Anyone who sees it loses their mind. Some commit suicide by lightning themselves on fire or flinging themselves in front of moving cars while others stumble around with their eyes perpetually open. Desperate to escape, a single mother (played by Sandra Bullock) blindfolds her two children and tries to lead them to safety. Unlike most horror movies, where flesh-eating zombies and knife-wielding psychopaths are front-and-centre, Bier leaves the monster entirely to the viewer’s imagination, reinforcing the idea that sometimes, the scariest things are the ones left unknown. December 21. 

You

This new psychological thriller series, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, takes cyber stalking to new and terrifying heights. When Joe Goldber (played by Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley), an intelligent New York bookstore owner, falls in love with a customer, he develops a bit of an obsession with her. At first, things seem normal, but Joe quickly blurs the lines between boyfriend and stalker. The series premiered on Lifetime this past September and has already been renewed for a second season. December 26. 

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Long before Ellen DeGeneres became the beloved host of her signature talk showshe was an emcee at a comedy club in her hometown of New Orleans. It has been 15 years since she last graced the stage to perform standup, but earlier this year she decided to switch things up and revisit her roots. After a summer of filming at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, she’ll join the ranks of other A-list comedians, including Amy Schumer and Chris Rock, who have shot Netflix specials in the past few years. December 18. 

Also coming to Netflix this month
Battle

Available December 1
Conor McGregor: Notorious
Crossroads: One Two Jaga
Get Smart
Hellboy
Little Women
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
Mary and The Witch’s Flower
Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)
Priest
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Rock Dog
Unknown
Yes Man

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2

Available December 3
Hero Mask
Available December 4
Blue Planet II: Season 1

American Pie

Available December 5
American Pie 2
American Wedding
Bruce Almighty
Evan Almighty
Wentworth: Season 6

Available December 6
Star: Season 3

Dogs of Berlin

Available December 7
5 Star Christmas
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
Nailed It! Holiday!
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
Pine Gap
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
Super Monsters and the Wish Star
The American Meme
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
The Ranch: Part 6
Trolls

Available December 11
Vir Das: Losing It

Back Street Girls: Gokudols

Available December 12
Out of Many, One

Available December 13
Wanted: Season 3

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: “A Midwinter’s Tale”

Available December 14
Cuckoo: Season 4
Fuller House: Season 4
Inside the Real Narcos
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
ROMA
Sunderland Til I Die
The Fix
The Innocent Man
The Protector
Tidelands
Travelers: Season 2
Travelers: Season 3
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8

Available December 15
Dolphin Tale
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Springsteen on Broadway

Available December 16
Paddington
Available December 18
Baki
Ip Man 3
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5

Perfume

Available December 21
3Below: Tales of Arcadia
7 Days Out
Back With the Ex
Bad Seeds
Derry Girls
Diablero
Greenleaf: Season 3
LAST HOPE: Part 2
Sirius the Jaeger
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
Tales by Light: Season 3
The Casketeers
Wolf (BÖRÜ)

Available December 23
Room

Available December 24
Hi Score Girl

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Available December 25
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

Available December 26
Alexa & Katie: Season 2

Instant Hotel

Available December 28
La noche de 12 años
Murder Mountain
Selection Day
When Angels Sleep
Yummy Mummies

Available December 29
Eating Animals

Leaving Netflix this month
Bones: Seasons 1-7 (December 1)
Gone Girl (December 1)
Hidden Figures (December 1)
Disney’s Moana (December 20)
Bob’s Burgers: Seasons 1-7 (December 31)
New Girl: Seasons 1-6 (December 31)

