Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August

Like Father

Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen star in this new rom-com that mimics a Forgetting Sarah Marshall do-over. In a role reversal, Bell—who plays a workaholic executive—gets left at the altar and ends up taking her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. The film marks the directorial debut of Lauren Miller Rogen (yes, she’s Seth Rogen’s wife). As someone who’s had roles in Superbad and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, it’s safe to say she knows her way around a good comedy. August 3.

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4

When the American crime thriller first aired back in 2015, it was hailed as one of the most progressive shows on television for its diversity, strong female lead and candid approach to gay sex. Four seasons later, How to Get Away with Murder has maintained its momentum. In a suspenseful third-season finale, the beloved law students of Annalise Keating (Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis) finally find answers about Wes’s death. The newest slate of episodes take on the most dramatic plot yet, with tensions escalating as Annalise tries to recover from alcoholism and the students try to convict yet another murderer. August 22.

Disenchantment

Matt Groening, the mastermind behind The Simpsons, is bringing a new animated series to the screen featuring gnomes, trolls, fairies and a handful of other mythical creatures. In this medieval-drama-meets-comedy hybrid, a heavy-drinking princess finds herself on (mis)adventures accompanied by a feisty elf and a demon. The series marks Groening’s first new show in nearly two decades and with a voice cast that includes Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Academy Award–winning screen writer Nat Faxon, it’s expected to be his most magical and, surprisingly, most emotional project yet. August 17.

Follow This

In partnership with BuzzFeed, the newest Netflix mini-doc series follows award-winning journalists as they report on the strangest topics the internet can churn out—from cultural phenomenons to contested social issues. In the debut episode, Canada’s own Scaachi Koul delves into autonomous sensory meridian response—a tingling sensation (or “brain orgasm”) triggered by certain sounds or visuals that sparked an eruption of YouTube videos featuring very specific, seemingly ordinary noises. August 23.

Insatiable

Dexter writer Lauren Gussis’ new series has earned a title as one of Netflix’s most controversial releases. The TV dramady follows the story of a high school student (played by Disney Channel’s Debby Ryan) who, after facing years of taunting for being overweight, gets skinny and uses her “hotness” to get revenge on her bullies. Gussis has said that the story was inspired by her personal experience, but soon after the trailer launched, the plot was criticized for fat-shaming. In response, more than 200,000 people signed a petition to have the show cancelled. Netflix’s Original Series VP Cindy Holland stands by the series, emphasizing that the message is, “what is most important is that you feel comfortable in your own self.” August 10.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available August 1

8 Mile

Along Came Polly

Dragonheart

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Julie & Julia

Justice League Dark

House of Deadly Secrets

The Land Before Time

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

The Perfect Man

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Public Enemies

Rise of the Guardians

Safe House

Switched

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Touch of Evil

Available August 2

The 100: Season 5

Wild Oats

Available August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Marching Orders

Available August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

On Children

Available August 6

I KILL GIANTS

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Storks

Sully

Available August 9

A Hologram for the King

Perdida

Available August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

The Commuter

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

Outlander: Season 3

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

Zion

Available August 13

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

Available August 15

Adventures in Public School

Don’t Breathe

Homeland: Season 6

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Available August 16

Made of Honor

Available August 17

Den of Thieves

Magic for Humans

The Motive

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

Available August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

Available August 20

Death at a Funeral

Available August 21

The Sinner

Available August 22

Marlon: Season 2

Available August 23

Deadwind

In Darkness

Available August 24

The After Party

The Innocents

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Downsizing

Ghoul

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Available August 27

The Accountant

The Blacklist: Season 5

When the Bough Breaks

Available August 31

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

Inside the Criminal Mind

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Leaving Netflix this month

Apollo 13 (August 1)

Belle (August 1)

The Fault in Our Stars (August 1)

Finding Dory (August 1)

How to Be Single (August 1)

In Good Company (August 1)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (August 1)

The Truman Show (August 3)

Scarface (August 11)

Gangs of New York (August 15)

Minority Report (August 17)

American Hustle (August 23)

School of Rock (August 24)

Sixteen Candles (August 24)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (August 26)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (August 27)