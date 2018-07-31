Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in August
Like Father
Kelsey Grammer, Kristen Bell and Seth Rogen star in this new rom-com that mimics a Forgetting Sarah Marshall do-over. In a role reversal, Bell—who plays a workaholic executive—gets left at the altar and ends up taking her Caribbean honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. The film marks the directorial debut of Lauren Miller Rogen (yes, she’s Seth Rogen’s wife). As someone who’s had roles in Superbad and Zack and Miri Make a Porno, it’s safe to say she knows her way around a good comedy. August 3.
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4
When the American crime thriller first aired back in 2015, it was hailed as one of the most progressive shows on television for its diversity, strong female lead and candid approach to gay sex. Four seasons later, How to Get Away with Murder has maintained its momentum. In a suspenseful third-season finale, the beloved law students of Annalise Keating (Oscar- and Tony-winning actress Viola Davis) finally find answers about Wes’s death. The newest slate of episodes take on the most dramatic plot yet, with tensions escalating as Annalise tries to recover from alcoholism and the students try to convict yet another murderer. August 22.
Disenchantment
Matt Groening, the mastermind behind The Simpsons, is bringing a new animated series to the screen featuring gnomes, trolls, fairies and a handful of other mythical creatures. In this medieval-drama-meets-comedy hybrid, a heavy-drinking princess finds herself on (mis)adventures accompanied by a feisty elf and a demon. The series marks Groening’s first new show in nearly two decades and with a voice cast that includes Broad City‘s Abbi Jacobson and Academy Award–winning screen writer Nat Faxon, it’s expected to be his most magical and, surprisingly, most emotional project yet. August 17.
Follow This
In partnership with BuzzFeed, the newest Netflix mini-doc series follows award-winning journalists as they report on the strangest topics the internet can churn out—from cultural phenomenons to contested social issues. In the debut episode, Canada’s own Scaachi Koul delves into autonomous sensory meridian response—a tingling sensation (or “brain orgasm”) triggered by certain sounds or visuals that sparked an eruption of YouTube videos featuring very specific, seemingly ordinary noises. August 23.
Insatiable
Dexter writer Lauren Gussis’ new series has earned a title as one of Netflix’s most controversial releases. The TV dramady follows the story of a high school student (played by Disney Channel’s Debby Ryan) who, after facing years of taunting for being overweight, gets skinny and uses her “hotness” to get revenge on her bullies. Gussis has said that the story was inspired by her personal experience, but soon after the trailer launched, the plot was criticized for fat-shaming. In response, more than 200,000 people signed a petition to have the show cancelled. Netflix’s Original Series VP Cindy Holland stands by the series, emphasizing that the message is, “what is most important is that you feel comfortable in your own self.” August 10.
Also coming to Netflix this month
Available August 1
8 Mile
Along Came Polly
Dragonheart
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Julie & Julia
Justice League Dark
House of Deadly Secrets
The Land Before Time
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
The Perfect Man
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
Public Enemies
Rise of the Guardians
Safe House
Switched
‘Til Death Do Us Part
Touch of Evil
Available August 2
The 100: Season 5
Wild Oats
Available August 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I AM A KILLER
Marching Orders
Available August 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version
On Children
Available August 6
I KILL GIANTS
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Storks
Sully
Available August 9
A Hologram for the King
Perdida
Available August 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
The Commuter
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
Outlander: Season 3
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
Zion
Available August 13
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
Available August 15
Adventures in Public School
Don’t Breathe
Homeland: Season 6
Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
Available August 16
Made of Honor
Available August 17
Den of Thieves
Magic for Humans
The Motive
Pinky Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ultraviolet
Available August 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
Available August 20
Death at a Funeral
Available August 21
The Sinner
Available August 22
Marlon: Season 2
Available August 23
Deadwind
In Darkness
Available August 24
The After Party
The Innocents
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Downsizing
Ghoul
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Available August 27
The Accountant
The Blacklist: Season 5
When the Bough Breaks
Available August 31
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
Inside the Criminal Mind
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Leaving Netflix this month
Apollo 13 (August 1)
Belle (August 1)
The Fault in Our Stars (August 1)
Finding Dory (August 1)
How to Be Single (August 1)
In Good Company (August 1)
The Time Traveler’s Wife (August 1)
The Truman Show (August 3)
Scarface (August 11)
Gangs of New York (August 15)
Minority Report (August 17)
American Hustle (August 23)
School of Rock (August 24)
Sixteen Candles (August 24)
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (August 26)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (August 27)