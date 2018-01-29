An evening with Rose McGowan, a retro film fest and seven other things to see, do, hear and read this week

Rose McGowan’s Brave moment

1The Charmed and Death Proof star became one of the most visible figures of the #MeToo movement when she accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, an episode she recounts in her new memoir-manifesto, Brave. She’ll have plenty to say about Hollywood, misogyny in the entertainment industry and her own career during this conversation with CBC’s Piya Chattopadhyay. Sunday, February 4. $33. Ted Rogers Hot Docs Cinema.

A feel-good retro film fest

2Cineplex’s annual Flashback Film Festival brings beloved movies back to the big screen at discount prices. This year’s hits include Back to the Future, The Iron Giant, Gremlins, The Big Lebowski, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy. For a more off-the-beaten-path option, we recommend Drunken Master, the boozy kung-fu comedy that made Jackie Chan a star. Friday, February 2 to Thursday, February 8. $9. Cineplex Theatres.

An intergenerational drama

3Playwright Bilal Baig’s new play, Acha Bacha, captures the complex intergenerational tensions of the Pakistani diaspora. It follows a young man torn between his religion and queer identity, between his culture’s traditions and loyalty to the person he loves, just as old secrets threaten to disrupt his family. Tuesday, January 30 to Sunday, February 18. $38. Buddies in Bad Times Theatre.

Snapshots from San Francisco

4Between 1977 and 1985, American photographer Jim Goldberg roamed the Bay Area, snapping portraits of its wealthiest and most impoverished residents. The pictures, paired with reflective passages from their subjects, revealed a region increasingly divided along economic lines—only more relevant now that the Valley is a la-la land of affluent tech titans and ramen-devouring 20-somethings dead set on getting into the billionaires club. This month, the Ryerson Image Centre shows Rich and Poor, a collection of Goldberg’s pioneering documentary photographs, alongside an exhibition of other images created via collaboration between photographer and subject. To Sunday, April 8. Ryerson Image Centre.

An experimental theatre festival

5SummerWorks and the Theatre Centre team up for the third year to stage a series of multidisciplinary performances from the United States, India, the Dominican Republic, Italy, England and more. The experimental festival includes Dis Merci, a play about a group of well-intentioned neighbours throwing a party for newly arrived refugees, and Race Cards, a participatory art piece that asks its audience to answer 1,000 questions about black identity. Thursday, February 1 to Sunday, February 18. $25. The Theatre Centre.

A faithful Fleetwood Mac tribute

6The Coal Mine Theatre’s first-ever concert aims to re-create the intimate, electric atmosphere of the El Mocambo or the Horseshoe Tavern in the ’70s. On the docket: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, as played by a group local musicians in a faithful tribute. Sunday, February 4 to Sunday, February 25. $42.50. The Coal Mine Theatre.

A local expat’s sexy sophomore album

7Mike Milosh grew up stalking the halls of Toronto’s Royal Conservatory of Music and playing cello with his dad. In the years since, he’s traded strings for synths and bounced around the globe—Berlin, Copenhagen, Los Angeles—in pursuit of one musical ambition or another. The latest: Blood, the sophomore LP from his moody R&B project, Rhye, which he’ll debut in his hometown on March 5 at Massey Hall. It’s a dreamy record with minimalist hints of the xx, sensual countertenor melodies à la Sade, and traces of Milosh’s classical training in the form of pizzicato strings and airy reeds. Friday, February 2. Last Gang Records.

A forever young classical quartet

8Now nearly 30 years old, this Canadian ensemble has entered artistic middle age without losing its verve or rock-band fervour. This concert’s program features Haydn, Tchaikovsky, and Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s Valentine’s-appropriate Quartet No. 2, “Intimate Letters.” It was inspired by his long, epistolary relationship with a married woman 38 years his junior, but it crackles with a young man’s passions. Thursday, January 1. $50–$55. Jane Mallett Theatre.

The lost neighbourhoods of Toronto

9The city’s name comes from the Mohawk word tkaronto, which means “where there are trees in water.” In the Toronto Reference Library’s new collaborative map-making exhibition, visitors can discover other lost names. The show includes an enormous map of Toronto that lists both current neighbourhoods and Indigenous places names to explore how cartography served as a tool of colonization. Thursday, February 1 to March 5. Free. Toronto Reference Library.