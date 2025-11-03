Escape to Florida this winter for a weekend of culture, food and sunshine

When the winter woes take hold, there’s no better antidote than a trip down south to thaw the chill. For the ultimate cold weather getaway, you can’t beat Florida—and not just for its swaying palms and sandy beaches. In a few short hours after departing Toronto, you can be immersed in a burgeoning arts scene with culinary gems against a backdrop of endless summer vibes. Here’s the scoop on where to go and what to do for a few days of sophistication, food, culture and sun.

Immerse yourself in Florida’s emerging arts scenes

You don’t need to be an aficionado to appreciate art when you visit St. Pete, located on Florida’s west central coast, where more than 600 murals emblazon its buildings and streets. Since 2015, artists from across the country converge once a year for the SHINE Mural Festival, painting their masterpieces in public spaces and adding year-round charm and colour to the downtown area.

To get more up close and personal with local artists, a visit to the city’s Warehouse Arts District is a must. This transformed industrial area houses a community of emerging and established creators and was recently ranked among the top 10 arts districts in the U.S. by USA Today. In this interactive space, visitors are encouraged to meet the artists, catch live music and grab a bite. Once a month, you can join the free Second Saturday ArtWalk and ride the trolley to galleries showcasing art ranging from paintings and mixed media to exquisite glass and clay creations.

Fort Lauderdale also boasts a thriving creative arts scene, where its winding rivers and canals have incidentally earned it the moniker of “the Venice of Florida.” Just like the original, you can explore the winding tributaries by gondola as you marvel at the city’s abundant public art, ranging from murals to sculptures to outdoor installations. Rather stay on land? Try an art-inspired stroll in nearby Hollywood to spy the Downtown Hollywood Mural Project’s larger-than-life masterpieces that adorn its streets.

Take a break from the beach with a museum tour

Brush up on your history with a visit to one of Florida’s many museums. The Dali Museum, devoted to the works of surrealist master Salvador Dali, is a must-see in St. Pete. Its multi-sensory Dali Dome experience envelops visitors in 360 degrees of light and sound in a mind-bending experience. For a change of pace, visit The Woodson African American Museum, which celebrates the history, culture and art of African Americans. There’s also the Florida Holocaust Museum, honouring the memory of those who suffered or died during the Holocaust, and The James Museum, dedicated to the art of the American West.

Advertisement

One of Florida’s premier destinations for art is the NSU Art Museum in Fort Lauderdale. Celebrating art from much of civilization’s visual history, it has a rich collection of contemporary art, Latin American art and works by American realist artist William Glackens. If architecture is more your taste, enjoy a stroll through one of the city’s designated Historic Districts that boast 20th century Florida architecture along palm tree-lined streets. Step into the past—literally—at the Historic Stranahan House Museum, the city’s oldest surviving structure.

Elevated cuisine, fresh seafood and beachside views

The culinary scene is certainly heating up in Florida, with a dizzying array of places to eat and drink. Recently named one of America’s next great food cities by Food & Wine magazine, St. Pete is home to several MICHELIN-recommended restaurants, including modern Italian eatery Il Ritorno, Japanese-inspired Fortu and Sushi Sho Rexley for omakase. For foodies with a more casual appetite, try the Floribbean Eatery, which serves up the region’s signature Caribbean fusion dishes.

Much like St. Pete, Fort Lauderdale is also a part of the Florida MICHELIN Guide. For a beach-inspired dining experience, Fort Lauderdale’s waterfront restaurants beckon with ocean views, locally sourced ingredients and fresh seafood. Globally inspired menus offer a smorgasbord from Latin American flavours to Asian fusion and classic American fare. Build an afternoon outing around your dinner reservation with a trip to The Grill at the Grove, located inside Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, where you can rent kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and bikes. After exploring the park, head to The Grove for a cold craft brew, beach-inspired dish and live music that carries into the night. With dreamy beaches that stretch for miles, dining al fresco with an ocean view can even be as simple as packing a picnic. For a taste of fine MICHELIN experiences, Chef’s Counter inside MAASS Restaurant—awarded one MICHELIN star in the Guide, the first in Fort Lauderdale—offers an exclusive front-row tasting menu experience led by chef Ryan Ratino.

A sunshine state of mind

Trade the seasonal wind chill for salty breezes and get to know a different side of Florida—one that combines vibrant culture and buzzy restaurants with laid-back summer living. You’ll return home in a sunny state of mind that lingers long after your trip ends. This winter, let Florida take you exactly to where you need to be.