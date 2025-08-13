/
Culture

Drake is making a new Degrassi series and we’re here for it

Will Jimmy ride again?

By Rebecca Gao
 | August 13, 2025
Drake when he played Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi: Next Generation.

We may be visiting the hallowed halls of Degrassi High once again.

Though the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, we have it on good authority that Degrassi’s most famous alum, Drake (who played basketball star Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation from 2001 until 2009), is working on a new version of the beloved high school drama.

There aren’t many details out yet, but the Degrassi franchise is owned by children’s entertainment production company Wildbrain, which bought it from OG creator Linda Schuyler. Drake is reportedly rolling in with big plans to work on the project through his production company, DreamCrew Entertainment, which was also one of the executive producers on HBO’s Euphoria, a show that’s often compared to Degrassi because of its teen-driven storylines that deal with heavier topics like drug use and sexuality.

The beloved Canadian franchise has been off the air since its latest iteration—the Gen-Z, hashtag-filled Degrassi: Next Class—ended in 2019. However, by 2022, another reboot was in the works at HBO Max, set to premiere in 2023. They even got as far as putting out casting calls, but by August of 2022 it was announced that the show wouldn’t be happening.

But, like Archie “Snake” Simpson, rumours of a Degrassi revival keep coming back. In 2023, Schuyler told the Toronto Star that the HBO cancellation was a “false start” for a Degrassi revival and that Wildbrain was determined to find a home for more stories about Toronto’s most famous fake school.

Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, a documentary about the iconic show’s 40-year history, will be premiering this year at TIFF, and it also features Drake. All this is making the chatter around a potential Degrassi revival catch flames—much like the school itself has multiple times over the years.

