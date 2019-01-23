Donté Colley’s emoji dance videos are exactly what the Internet needs right now
Over the past few weeks, Donté Colley’s motivational Instagram videos, featuring emphatic dance moves perfectly timed to emoji flashes, have captured the attention of Jennifer Garner, Saturday Night Live’s Leslie Jones and Megan Mullally. Colley, a 21-year-old Guelph-Humber student and content creator, accompanies each dance session with words of encouragement to offset all of the horrible opinions and depressing Reddit threads floating around on the Internet. He’s been featured in articles on Good Morning America’s blog, Buzzfeed, ABC News and he was even flown to Los Angeles to film a segment for Busy Philipp’s talk show, Busy Tonight, where he performed a live motivational dance for the audience, emojis and all. Despite his new Internet fame, he says he just wants to keep making the web a brighter place. Here, we round up some of Colley’s most uplifting posts to get you through your week.
This New Years video, set to Wii theme music, was Colley’s first viral video:
A lil #letter from me 2 u 💌 #wiiareinthistogether sending u love and energy for #2019 #letsgo ✨❤️💞
Here’s a Beyoncé-inspired horoscope video, with moves worthy of Queen B herself:
Any Miley fans in the house?
HEY U, get that ass UP!!! You’re #thatbitch. keep working on yo shit! #letsgo #pumpinuptheparty @mileycyrus
This one is set to the Law and Order theme song. Colley has also created videos to theme music from That’s So Raven and Sailor Moon:
Leslie Jones shared this one. (And included “#lovethisdude” in her post.):
You made it through to a new day!! #keepgoing #keeppushing #yougotthis ☺️🌟⭐️💛 #YouAreAStar
A few days after his NYE dance video went viral, Colley hit 100,000 followers on Instagram and reposted one of his first videos to show how far he’s come:
Wow. I am so thankful. 100k? It’s crazy.. Thank you so much for supporting me. At the end of the day I do this because I know how dark social media can be. Just want to remind you that each and every single one of you are so fucking unique special and that cannot be replicated by anyone. We’re all on our own journey so don’t ever compare yourself to anyone. YOU are amazing and don’t ever give up on any of your dreams. You can do anything, but it is not going to come easy or handed on a silver platter. Put in the work, and work your ass off. What you genuinely exert is what you receive. 💞💞💞💞 This was actually my first graphically edited video I ever shared on here. there are so many things I would change now but I’m happy with the growth and learning that comes with time. it’s important to -#neverdeleteyouroldwork as my friend @byseanbrown would say. Keep on Going! And Fuck the haters! ✨♥️💞💚💚💞
Last summer, Nicki Minaj became a meme when she compared herself to Harriet Tubman during an episode of Queen Radio. Colley used an audio clip from the show to create his shortest video to date:
This one has lots of hearts, in case you weren’t feeling the love yet: