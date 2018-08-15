Cindy Crawford is cottaging in Muskoka again
Over the past few years, Cindy Crawford and her stunning family have become as much a part of cottage country as Adirondack chairs and showy speedboats. And now it looks like Crawford, her tequila titan hubby Rande Gerber (business partner to George Clooney) and their supermodel kids, Kaia and Presley, are back on Lake Joseph. Here’s a look at their glamorous lake life.
Someone is extremely happy to be back in Canada for the summer:
But seriously, all of that arm flapping really takes a lot out of you:
Boat blowouts might as well be the new goat yoga:
Only a single rainbow, Rande?
Cindy’s oldest son Presley (left) is adjusting to life in the Canadian North (a.k.a. fishing and beer drinking):
Of course Rande Gerber has a tequila fountain:
What’s a morning cup of coffee without a shot (or two) of tequila?
It’s a relief that even the most famous celebrities still want to know what the neighbours are up to:
Rande took over the wheel for a while. Cue swooning:
And his commuting method proves that celebrities are just like us!:
With her hubby off at work, Cindy called the girls over for a photo shoot:
But Rande came back just in time to prove his cornhole skills:
Their supermodel daughter, Kaia, took a break from Vogue to indulge in some book time. (No, Dad, she doesn’t want to play cornhole.):
A mother-daughter paddle-board expedition or Sports Illustrated photo shoot?
Enjoy the wilderness, Cindy!: