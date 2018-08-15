Cindy Crawford is cottaging in Muskoka again

Culture

Over the past few years, Cindy Crawford and her stunning family have become as much a part of cottage country as Adirondack chairs and showy speedboats. And now it looks like Crawford, her tequila titan hubby Rande Gerber (business partner to George Clooney) and their supermodel kids, Kaia and Presley, are back on Lake Joseph. Here’s a look at their glamorous lake life.

Someone is extremely happy to be back in Canada for the summer:

🦋

But seriously, all of that arm flapping really takes a lot out of you:

Weekend plans

Boat blowouts might as well be the new goat yoga:

Boat blowout 📷 @bensonlyndie

Only a single rainbow, Rande?

#Lakelife

Cindy’s oldest son Presley (left) is adjusting to life in the Canadian North (a.k.a. fishing and beer drinking):

Canada

Of course Rande Gerber has a tequila fountain:

Feelin’ Young..

What’s a morning cup of coffee without a shot (or two) of tequila?

Good morning #nationaltequiladay

It’s a relief that even the most famous celebrities still want to know what the neighbours are up to:

Lake patrol.

Rande took over the wheel for a while. Cue swooning:

He is da captain now

And his commuting method proves that celebrities are just like us!:

Off to work!

With her hubby off at work, Cindy called the girls over for a photo shoot: 

Ladies of the lake ❤ #repost

But Rande came back just in time to prove his cornhole skills:

#lakelife

Their supermodel daughter, Kaia, took a break from Vogue to indulge in some book time. (No, Dad, she doesn’t want to play cornhole.):

important reads

A mother-daughter paddle-board expedition or Sports Illustrated photo shoot?

Yesterday’s adventure with @kaiagerber — paddling in the 🌧

Enjoy the wilderness, Cindy!:

Cozy mornings in @bleusalt.

