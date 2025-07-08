Chris Martin just called Rogers Stadium a “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.” Was he right?

Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images

Saying sorry is so not rock and roll, so when a rock star feels like they have to apologize onstage for how their concert was run, something has gone wrong. That’s what happened last night, when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thanked fans for making the trek through traffic and trains to Rogers Stadium—or as he put it, the “weird stadium in the middle of nowhere.”

This was Coldplay’s first concert in Toronto since 2017 and the second show ever at Live Nation’s new venue following the stadium’s tempestuous maiden voyage last week. The temporary stadium on the tarmac of the former Downsview Airport received mixed reviews after K-pop band Stray Kids played its inaugural show on June 29. Concert-goers reported waiting hours in line to get water and use the washroom, and the 50,000-person bottleneck to leave the stadium allegedly caused dangerous crowding.

There were even longer lines to get to Downsview Park, the stadium’s nearest subway and GO station. Near is a relative term, of course—some Redditors claimed that, in the exiting crowd, it took up to an hour to walk the single kilometre from the gates to the station.

Related: Meet the Swifties who attended the first night of the Eras tour

Following the Stray Kids show, Live Nation promised more signage and facilities as well as more venue staff to help direct crowds. Last night’s show, the first of four Coldplay performances this week, served as a test to see how the entertainment leviathan’s improvements performed.

Advertisement

Many concert-goers seemed to feel the venue got its act together. According to Reddit posters, wait times for water stations and bathrooms were minimal, unlike the multi-hour lines reported at Stray Kids. Entering and exiting the venue was also expedited and coordinated, with venue staff funnelling guests toward Wilson and Sheppard West stations rather than overcrowded Downsview Park.

There were several negative comments about sound quality, however, with one Redditor saying they noticed feedback creeping into the sound several times throughout the show. But there were fewer complaints about the bleachers, which was another concern on night one, when some fans felt the temporary seating swaying. Maybe the Coldplay fans just weren’t going as hard as the K-poppers.

While Rogers Stadium did not respond to Toronto Life’s request for comment, it seems like Live Nation has addressed many complaints about the venue—besides its name, that is, which has already led to more than a couple of mix-ups with the downtown Rogers Centre. What the company can’t change is the location: it’s easy enough to add staff and water stations, harder to brush off Martin’s quip that the venue is accessible only by skateboard.

Martin should be glad he didn’t have to walk to his own concert like Niall Horan did last February, after being caught in gridlock on his way to play Scotiabank Arena. Will Toronto’s traffic ever stop embarrassing us in front of celebrities?