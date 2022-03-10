The best new TV and movies to stream this weekend

What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus

Just in time for Oscar office pools, two Academy Award–nominated films (the animated documentary Flee and the moody Lady Diana biopic of sorts, Spencer) are landing on the small screen. If you’re looking for something a tad less stressful, there’s a popcorn time-travel romp starring Ryan Reynolds and a docuseries based on the diaries of pop art icon Andy Warhol. Here’s our roundup of what’s hitting the streaming platforms this week.

Netflix

The Andy Warhol Diaries

Andy Warhol was one of the most famous figures of the 20th century, but not much was known about the man under the wig until the posthumous publication of his memoir, The Andy Warhol Diaries, in 1989. This six-part docuseries is produced by Ryan Murphy—someone else perennially interested in the trappings of fame—and digs even deeper into the artist’s life, with an eerie twist: it’s partially narrated by an AI that recreated Warhol’s voice using three minutes of archival audio. Now streaming

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

This high-octane docuseries has drawn in long-time fans of international motor racing with an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the sport, and attracted new viewers through its compelling reality-TV-esque narratives (and, it must be said, driver Lewis Hamilton’s catwalk-worthy fashion choices). In its highly anticipated fourth turn around the track, the show is focused on the drama-fuelled 2021 World Championship season between seven-time winner Hamilton and first-timer Max Verstappen. March 11



The Adam Project

In this sci-fi action flick, fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds, doing his wisecracking thing) crash lands back in 2022, where he teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) and his dead dad (Mark Ruffalo) to save the future. So, you know, just your typical family vacation-slash-therapy session. March 11

Prime Video

Spencer

Pablo Larraín does for Princess Di what he did for Jackie O with this psychological drama about a complicated—and underestimated—woman during a watershed moment in her life. Kristen Stewart, nominated for an Oscar for her brooding take on the soon-to-be-divorced people’s princess, plays out a version of a nightmarish royal Christmas that is part fact, part fable. March 10

Flee

A Grand Jury Prize winner at Sundance last year, Flee uses a captivating blend of documentary and animation to tell the story of Amin (a pseudonym), who fled Afghanistan as a boy and has kept his story secret from even his husband-to-be, with whom he’s built a life in Denmark. Reminiscent in some ways of the international hit Persepolis, it’s a coming-of-age story that confronts trauma head on while never losing hope. March 10



Apple TV Plus

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Samuel L. Jackson trades in his tough-guy mantle for this new series about a man with rapidly progressing dementia who learns about a drug that can restore his memories. Through the experimental treatment, Ptolemy and his teenage caretaker uncover shocking truths about his life—past, present and future. March 11

Dear…

The second season of this tear-jerking unscripted series focuses on icons like Viola Davis, Sandra Oh, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda and the late, great André Leon Talley. Helmed by documentarian R.J. Cutler (The War Room, The September Issue), each episode focuses on a society-shaping figure and gives them the chance to read letters from people whose lives they’ve changed. Now streaming