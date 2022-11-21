An intimate Lizzo documentary—and everything else on Netflix Canada this week

Plus what’s new on Disney Plus, Crave, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus

Get your snapping fingers ready. The creepy, kooky and altogether spooky Addams family is back. Wednesday, a coming-of-age series produced by Tim Burton, focuses on the fam’s sarcastic daughter. (And, yes, Christina Ricci, who played the iconic ’90s Wednesday, makes an appearance.) Also available this week is Welcome to Chippendales, a new true-crime drama about the shocking behind-the-scenes story of the stripping empire, and Meet Cute, a rom-com with a time-travelling twist starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson. And, if you’re a Lizzo fan (who isn’t?), Love, Lizzo offers a glimpse into her meteoric rise. Here are our picks for the best new titles streaming on Disney Plus, Netflix, Crave, Prime Video and Apple TV Plus.

Welcome to Chippendales

It’s been a little while since we had a good true crime drama to obsess over. Welcome to Chippendales might just be it. This miniseries features the hard-to-believe story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian immigrant who founded the stripping empire Chippendales. Murray Bartlett, Juliette Lewis and Annaleigh Ashford star in this saga filled with behind-the-scenes drama. November 22

The Swimmers

This moving drama—which was inspired by a true story and had its premiere at this year’s TIFF—follows two Syrian sisters (played by Manal and Nathalie Issa) as they flee their war-torn home. When they reach Germany, they follow their dream to compete as swimmers at the 2016 Rio Olympics. November 23

Wednesday

Instead of rebooting the classic series The Addams Family, this new iteration focuses specifically on Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), the smart and sarcastic daughter, as she joins a new school and attempts to catch a murderer. But all of your favourite characters are back too, including matriarch Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), patriarch Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen). Even Christina Ricci—who played Wednesday in the ’90s—makes an appearance. November 23

The Noel Diary

After his mother dies, successful novelist Jake Turner (Justin Hartley) is left to clean out her home over the holidays. There, he meets a woman (Barrett Doss) looking for her birth mother—who may have worked as a nanny for Jake’s family. The duo decides to work together to uncover family secrets. November 24

Love, Lizzo

Lizzo’s has become one of the most famous names in music, not just because of her talent as a singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist but also because of how she stays unabashedly true to herself. This intimate documentary shares her story, tracking her rise from shy girl to international superstar. November 24

We’re Here (Season 3)

This reality series follows famed RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Shangela, Eureka O’Hara and Bob the Drag Queen as they travel to small towns across the US and try to recruit locals to participate in a one-night-only drag show. They stop in places like central Florida; Granbury, Texas; and St. George, Utah, facing more obstacles than they ever imagined along the way. November 25

Good Night Oppy

All Star Wars fans have a favourite droid, one that they feel emotionally connected to. You’ll catch the same feels with this documentary about Mars rover Opportunity and its lonely 15-year exploration of the red planet. Angela Bassett narrates. November 23

Everything Everywhere All At Once

One of the year’s biggest theatrical hits has finally arrived on the streamers. This trippy sci-fi dramedy stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese American immigrant facing an IRS audit who discovers that she can connect to versions of herself in parallel universes. So, naturally, it falls upon her to save the multiverse from a powerful monster. November 25

Meet Cute

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star in this rom-com as Sheila and Gary, who meet and fall in love at first sight. At least, that’s what Gary believes—until Sheila reveals that she’s been travelling back in time over and over again to relive their dream date and change him into the “perfect” man. November 25

Echo 3

When a scientist (Jessica Ann Collins) goes missing in Venezuela, her brother (Luke Evans) and husband (Michiel Huisman)—both of whom have intense military experience—will stop at nothing to find her. The action thriller was created by Academy Award–winning screenwriter Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). November 23