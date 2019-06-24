The wildest outfits from Pride weekend

Toronto’s annual Pride weekend transformed the Church-Wellesley Village into a sweaty, glittery party. Here are the wildest and most wonderful outfits from the celebrations.

YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous was this year’s Grand Marshall:

View this post on Instagram TRANS MARCH 2019💗💙 A post shared by GIGI GORGEOUS 👸🏼 (@gigigorgeous) on Jun 21, 2019 at 6:52pm PDT

The Queen of the North, a.k.a. Brooke Lynn Hytes, was there with Justin Trudeau:

So was Shangela:

Kudos to these parade-goers for toughing out the heat in these:

This person channelled the ’80s:

View this post on Instagram 🔫🔫🔫 A post shared by Miss Niki Nikita (@missnikinikita) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

The more glitter the better:

Those with beards really upped their game:

This is the next best thing to a unicorn horn:

There were tons of winged marchers in the parade:

Here’s another:

This person channelled their inner dragon:

This look is more Kardashian Halloween:

His Majesty himself made an appearance:

This look is downright majestic:

Pride is the perfect time to whip out your pom-pom bra (and dress up your dog):

This takes flower power to a whole new level:

View this post on Instagram So many beautiful people and floats. A post shared by Lisa Gibson (@lisa.inspiredeating) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

These festival-goers know how to bedazzle:

View this post on Instagram The people of Pride! #AtleastIdiditwithPride A post shared by Lisa Gibson (@lisa.inspiredeating) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:48pm PDT

This person sported a blazer with a message:

Everyone’s makeup game was on point:

Here’s more colour:

View this post on Instagram *waves a bi flag with much aggression* A post shared by radha raulg’kar (@radharaulgkar) on Jun 23, 2019 at 5:19pm PDT

The kids brought their A-game:

Seriously:

Rainbows and bubbles for all!

Check out those sequins:

View this post on Instagram #Pride #pridetoronto #firstpride #torontopride #torontopride2019 #pride2019 A post shared by Krys (@krystalizeeee) on Jun 23, 2019 at 7:39am PDT

Those socks, though:

It was an exciting day for everyone:

View this post on Instagram Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈 Toronto A post shared by Joksie Tutu ❤️ (@tutu_sister) on Jun 20, 2018 at 10:20am PDT

There were also some pretty well-dressed pups, including this pug:

And this one:

This guy got a special rainbow mohawk for the occasion:

This poodle got all gussied up:

Dogs can rock tutus, too:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilton Junior (@nilton__junior) on Jun 23, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

This Pomeranian went for a more formal aesthetic: