The wildest outfits from Pride weekend
Toronto’s annual Pride weekend transformed the Church-Wellesley Village into a sweaty, glittery party. Here are the wildest and most wonderful outfits from the celebrations.
YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous was this year’s Grand Marshall:
The Queen of the North, a.k.a. Brooke Lynn Hytes, was there with Justin Trudeau:
So was Shangela:
Kudos to these parade-goers for toughing out the heat in these:
This person channelled the ’80s:
The more glitter the better:
Those with beards really upped their game:
This is the next best thing to a unicorn horn:
There were tons of winged marchers in the parade:
Here’s another:
This person channelled their inner dragon:
This look is more Kardashian Halloween:
His Majesty himself made an appearance:
This look is downright majestic:
Pride is the perfect time to whip out your pom-pom bra (and dress up your dog):
This takes flower power to a whole new level:
These festival-goers know how to bedazzle:
This person sported a blazer with a message:
Happy #Pride everyone, but please remember Pride is protest, not a celebration until we are all free. The first Pride was a riot against police brutality & it was started by #MarshaPJohnson, a Black trans woman who was as also a sex worker.
Everyone’s makeup game was on point:
Here’s more colour:
The kids brought their A-game:
Seriously:
Rainbows and bubbles for all!
Check out those sequins:
Those socks, though:
It was an exciting day for everyone:
There were also some pretty well-dressed pups, including this pug:
And this one:
This guy got a special rainbow mohawk for the occasion:
This poodle got all gussied up:
Dogs can rock tutus, too:
This Pomeranian went for a more formal aesthetic: