The wildest outfits from Pride weekend

The wildest outfits from Pride weekend

Toronto’s annual Pride weekend transformed the Church-Wellesley Village into a sweaty, glittery party. Here are the wildest and most wonderful outfits from the celebrations.

YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous was this year’s Grand Marshall:

 

TRANS MARCH 2019💗💙

The Queen of the North, a.k.a. Brooke Lynn Hytes, was there with Justin Trudeau:

So was Shangela:

 

Still out here runnin’ these Seven Kingdoms. 🐉 #TorontoPride

Kudos to these parade-goers for toughing out the heat in these:

This person channelled the ’80s:

 

🔫🔫🔫

The more glitter the better:

 

Drink time! 🍹 Romulan Ale of course, to match my color scheme. #happypride #pridetoronto #glitter #letsdrink #gaydaddy #instagay

Those with beards really upped their game:

 

Beard Pride #beard #beardpride #rainbow #pride #prideto #torontopride #torontopride2019 #gaypride #rainbowpride

This is the next best thing to a unicorn horn:

There were tons of winged marchers in the parade:

 

Pride is in full swing in Toronto. #pride #pridetoronto #pride2019 #toronto #the6ix

Here’s another:

 

Happy Pride Toronto!!! #toronto #pride #costume #pridetoronto

This person channelled their inner dragon:

 

Cleavage,the built in pocket! #pride #prideparade #pridetoronto #toronto

This look is more Kardashian Halloween:

His Majesty himself made an appearance:

This look is downright majestic:

Pride is the perfect time to whip out your pom-pom bra (and dress up your dog):

 

Just a rainbow unicorn and her best friend having fun at #pride #🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 #pridedog #rainbow #unicorn #rainbowunicorn #dogs #dogsofinstagram #puppy #doggo #lgbt #torontopride #pridetoronto #greatpyrenees #🌈 #rainbowdog #happypridemonth #colourful #love #cute #color #loveislove

This takes flower power to a whole new level:

 

So many beautiful people and floats.

These festival-goers know how to bedazzle:

 

The people of Pride! #AtleastIdiditwithPride

This person sported a blazer with a message:

 

Happy #Pride everyone, but please remember Pride is protest, not a celebration until we are all free. The first Pride was a riot against police brutality & it was started by #MarshaPJohnson, a Black trans woman who was as also a sex worker. I’ll be marching with the @uwglow Centre & a contingent of @uofwaterloo staff, students, faculty, & alumni. See you there! * * * * #pride🌈 #prideto #pridemonth #pridemonth2019 #prideparade #pridetoronto #topride #lgbtq2s #lgbtq #protecttranskids #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter #queerlivesmatter #metoo #believewomen #blackqueerlivesmatter #twospiritpride #indigenouslivesmatter #stonewallriots #stonewall50 #terfsaretrash #ifitsnotintersectionalitsnotfeminism #blacktranswomenmatter #transwomenarewomen #transmenaremen #nonbinaryisvalid #nonbinarytrans #fuckTERFs

Everyone’s makeup game was on point:

Here’s more colour:

 

*waves a bi flag with much aggression*

The kids brought their A-game:

 

#prideparade 🏳️‍🌈💜#happy #cute #picoftheday #me #loveislove #love #friends #sisterhood #sundayfunday

Seriously:

Rainbows and bubbles for all!

Check out those sequins:

 

#Pride #pridetoronto #firstpride #torontopride #torontopride2019 #pride2019

Those socks, though:

 

First #pride#loveislove #YouNeedToCalmDown

It was an exciting day for everyone:

 

Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈 Toronto

There were also some pretty well-dressed pups, including this pug:

And this one:

 

Pug Pride #k9 #dog #doglover #torontopride2019 #torontopride #pride #prideto #rainbow #dogportrait #pug #pugsofinstagram #dogpride

This guy got a special rainbow mohawk for the occasion:

This poodle got all gussied up:

Dogs can rock tutus, too:

 

This Pomeranian went for a more formal aesthetic:

