Here’s what’s happening at YZD, the site of the former Downsview Airport

A different kind of summer schedule is taking place at the former Downsview Airport, and it’s not about flights.

Since Bombardier’s permanent departure in 2024, Northcrest Developments has reimagined the site into YZD: a cultural hub in the making and the future home to thousands. Long before construction begins, the site is already transforming; through art, play and vibrant programming that invites visitors (and beyond) to experience the future.

This summer, YZD is hosting For the Love of Free, a slate of free public events that celebrate creativity, connection, and curiosity. From weekly farmers’ markets and the interactive journey, Runway Rivers, to Play on the Runway and the high-energy Hangar Jam, visitors can explore the two-kilometre runway and surrounding hangars, reimagined as spaces for gathering, discovery and play.

Through accessible, free programs, from art installations to outdoor events, YZD is becoming a destination in its own right: a place where culture leads and community follows.

Beyond these activities, YZD is also home to two large-scale experiences that are drawing global attention:

Advertisement

Rogers Stadium : A temporary outdoor concert venue located on the former airfield, bringing internationally recognized artists to YZD. Led by Live Nation, the stadium is activating the site with live music and large-scale performances—showcasing how the land can host moments that energize and engage.

: A temporary outdoor concert venue located on the former airfield, bringing internationally recognized artists to YZD. Led by Live Nation, the stadium is activating the site with live music and large-scale performances—showcasing how the land can host moments that energize and engage. Bay 12 Arts Centre: Housed in one of the former aircraft hangars, this new cultural space is home to international immersive experiences including Bubble Planet and Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition—making YZD a must-visit destination for art, imagination, and global storytelling.

“YZD is already becoming a destination—a place to gather, imagine, and experience what a future community anchored in creativity and play can feel like,” says Alana Mercury, director of programming and placemaking at Northcrest. “This is about more than creating a park or public space. It’s about building the foundations for a truly inspiring and vibrant people-first destination.”

But this is just the beginning.

Imagine 370 acres of mostly vacant land evolving into seven vibrant neighbourhoods, where homes, shops, schools, parks and work are all within reach. At the centre: a two-kilometre pedestrian spine carved from the original runway, connecting green and open spaces, public art and year-round activity.

What began as an airfield is becoming a launch pad for creativity, community and new ways of living in the city.

YZD is more than a development. It’s a destination in the making, shaped by artists, innovators and everyday people coming together to dream big. With culture at its core, YZD is building something rare: a neighbourhood that welcomes the unexpected, embraces experimentation and always leaves room for play.

Advertisement

This summer, experience what’s possible. Join in at YZD, for the love of free, and the future of Toronto.

Runway Rivers Every Saturday, June 14 to October 11, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the history of Toronto’s waterways through Runway Rivers, a unique and immersive experience on YZD’s expansive runway. Part of the 2025 Luminato Festival, Runway Rivers invites visitors to “paddle” handmade specialized canoes along painted pathways, tracing the routes of Toronto’s long-lost waterways. Set against the backdrop of the runway, the installation encourages reflection on the city’s relationship with its natural landscape.

YZD Farmers’ Market and Community Workshops Every Saturday, June 14 to October 11, 11 a.m to 4 p.m. This summer marks the debut of YZD’s weekly farmers’ market, bringing together local farmers, artisans and food vendors from north of Toronto. A variety of produce, handmade goods, and ready-to-eat treats, accompanied by live music, will be on offer.

The market will also encourage visitors to build a deeper connection with the environment through free nature-based workshops, including guided walks, beekeeping demonstrations, Indigenous gardening and hands-on planting activities.

Hangar Jam July 19 and 20, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Over two days, YZD will come alive with the energy of the city’s streets in a celebration of urban culture. International street artists from Toronto-based collective One Day Creates will transform industrial shipping containers into bold on-site works of art, giving visitors an inside look at the creative process. And for those looking to get involved, a community mural offers the chance to leave your mark.

Advertisement

The event also taps into the pulse of the city with skateboarding and dance competitions, free skateboarding lessons and live sets from some of Toronto’s top DJs, brought to you by Kadence World.

Play on the Runway August 9 and 10, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. YZD’s two-kilometre-long runway will once again transform into a lively playground for two days of fun. Enjoy free roller skating and scooter rentals, skateboarding and roller-skating lessons and performances by professional kite flyers. This one-of-a-kind event (now in its fourth year) invites everyone to come out and experience the joy of movement on one of Toronto’s most unique open spaces—one that has mostly been off limits to the public.

Runway Reels Friday and Saturday, October 3 to 11, evenings; films begin at sundown Wind down your week with YZD’s free open-air movie nights under the stars, set against the striking backdrop of the former aircraft hangars. You can settle into a cozy couch or enjoy a classic drive-in experience for these family-friendly film screenings, paired with delicious food and drink offerings for purchase.

Weekends at YZD transformed

Beyond these headline events, YZD invites visitors to workshops at the Experience Centre—a transformed hangar where you can learn about the future plans for this site. Take advantage of free workshops each week, featuring different local organizations every month, hosting a range of sessions that blend art, design and technology. These workshops, alongside drop-in art classes, will be hosted by a mix of Indigenous-led and community-based organizations.

Elsewhere on-site, visitors can explore the YZD Plaza, a nature-inspired public space designed by Denmark-based SLA Architects, featuring a deconstructed airplane turned skyscape. Nearby, the Indigenous Hub offers a vibrant, welcoming space where Indigenous youth leaders invite guests to connect with the land through cultural practices, from gardening and harvesting to making traditional corn husk dolls. Tying it all together is YZD’s curated Art Walk, a lively pathway showcasing murals by prominent artists from across the Greater Toronto Area.

Advertisement

At YZD, visitors can also experience the immersive and interactive Bubble Planet and Titanic exhibitions, or take in a concert at the seasonal, temporary 50,000-person Rogers Stadium.

Explore everything there is to know about summer activities, workshops and more at YZD at yzd.ca/see-and-do.