What went down at the Toronto Life x HELLO! Canada TIFF party

As the world’s greatest film festival kicked off, Toronto Life and its sister publication HELLO! Canada welcomed actors, musicians, comedians, models and many more to the revitalized Park Hyatt in Yorkville. Attendees enjoyed a surprise drag show; Jully Black and Catherine Hernandez dominated the dance floor; Kardinal Offishall and k-os made fashion statements; and cover stars Mae Martin and Alex Mallari Jr. turned heads. Here’s everything that went down at the Hollywood North party.
A special thanks to the evening’s generous partners: Casillero del Diablo, Louis Roederer Champagne, Tanqueray No. 10 Gin, Steam Whistle, Perrier, World Class Canada, MAC, Bad Boy Le Parfum, Paco Rabanne FAME, Karine Joncas and Caudalie Paris.