What went down at the Toronto Life x HELLO! Canada TIFF party

Celebrities showed up and showed out, pretty people jammed to a drag show that was beyond fabulous, and Jully Black owned the dance floor.

As the world’s greatest film festival kicked off, Toronto Life and its sister publication HELLO! Canada welcomed actors, musicians, comedians, models and many more to the revitalized Park Hyatt in Yorkville. Attendees enjoyed a surprise drag show; Jully Black and Catherine Hernandez dominated the dance floor; Kardinal Offishall and k-os made fashion statements; and cover stars Mae Martin and Alex Mallari Jr. turned heads. Here’s everything that went down at the Hollywood North party.

A special thanks to the evening’s generous partners: Casillero del Diablo, Louis Roederer Champagne, Tanqueray No. 10 Gin, Steam Whistle, Perrier, World Class Canada, MAC, Bad Boy Le Parfum, Paco Rabanne FAME, Karine Joncas and Caudalie Paris.

 

Partygoers and media squared off on the red carpet outside the hotel
Canadian singer-slash-icon Jully Black
Catherine Hernandez, the creative force behind Scarborough
New Hollywood North cover boy Alex Mallari Jr., who stars opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding
Lucia Remedios, owner and creative director of Analogue Gallery, with husband Jeffrey Remedios, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Canada
Comedian, actor and Netflix darling Mae Martin
Shayla Brown, powerhouse co-star of Sarah Polley’s buzzy TIFF film, Women Talking
Black Ice director Hubert Davis
Hip-hop artist k-os keeping it cool
Going up: The Social‘s Melissa Grelo, Pomp and Circumstance founder Amanda Alvaro and journalist Aliya Jasmine, with friends
Singer Karl Wolf with guests
Roots founder Michael Budman with Diane Bald
Toronto hip-hop legend Kardinal Offishall
The original supermodel, Monika Schnarre
Ken Hunt, publisher of Toronto Life and president of St. Joseph Communications; Lina Gagliano with husband Tony Gagliano, CEO of St. Joseph Communications; Alison Eastwood, editor-in-chief of HELLO! Canada; and Malcolm Johnston, editor-in-chief of Toronto Life
Etalk‘s Tyrone Edwards having a ball
Toronto Life’s director of partnerships and marketing, Jessika Fink, with Myles Sexton

Shantelle Bisson and Yannick Bisson, star of Murdoch Mysteries
Actor Laura Vandervoort
Karen Bell-Higgins and Dalton Higgins

Toronto Life editor-in-chief Malcolm Johnston greeting Fashion editor Bernadette Morra and real estate super agent Jimmy Molloy
Influencer Sasha Exeter
Songstress Fefe Dobson
Jean Yoon of Kim’s Convenience
Shahid Khan, owner of the Four Seasons Toronto, Fulham F.C. and the Jacksonville Jaguars, flanked by the Four Seasons’ Mary Ann Gamboa and Halla Rafati, founder of Halo PR

